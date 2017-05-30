Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

Andy Rubin is known as the creator of the android system. For months the inventor has been teasing the public with speculation of a new smartphone by his company Essential.

The phone entitled ‘Essential’ was just released and is being declared a no-compromise smartphone. On first look the phone seems like a sophisticated industrial design.

What’s really eye catching about the device is its edge-to-edge display which rises to the top of the phone. The display is interrupted only by a front-facing camera in the middle.

Another peculiar aspect of the Essential phone is the material with which it is made. In an industry first the phone has been assembled using titanium and ceramic instead of the usual aluminium.

According to the company the materials will ensure the phone has a greater durability than others present in the market. On top of all, the phone is logo less with no hint of signs denoting the parent company on it.

The processor of the phone is the expected Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The software will run on Android Nougat 7.1.1. Other features include a 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, USB-C, Bluetooth connectivityalong with a 3040mAh battery. On the back are two gaps used to attach other accessories.

Even more interesting is the addition of a tiny 360-degree camera which can shoot UHD images of 3840x1920. Along with the 3D camera there is a regular built-in camera with regular dual- setup and sensors for monochrome imaging. Similarly the front facing camera is 8 mp capable but can shoot 4K videos.

The Essential phone is compatible with a smart home device called Home which works on the Ambient OS platform. It is available in four colors; Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White and Ocean Depths for $699.