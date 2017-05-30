Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

The game Injustice 2 will feature exclusive content about the upcoming film ‘Wonder Woman’. The content can be unlocked by players on both the console and mobile versions of the game. Special in-game events will be held so the players can unlock the content.

The multiverse event being called "To End All Wars" will be held on the game until the 5th of June. Participants on the console can also win the gear worn by Wonder Woman in the film. On the other hand mobile version players can win Wonder Woman cards along with the character's "full gear set".

Getting your hands on the gear will not be very easy. Players will have to complete various tasks so they can gain various part of the Wonder Woman armor. Once the entire set is collected it will look like the costume worn by Gal Gadot in Batman v Superman and the upcoming Wonder Woman.

The events will start from the 30th of May. The news is shared on the Injustice 2 Twitter account. The film Wonder Woman will be released on the 2nd of June. The game Injustice 2 is available on both the PS4 and Xbox One.

The mobile version of the game is free on both iOS and Android devices. This multiverse event will not be the only tie-in event. The creators of Injustice 2; NeatherRealm Studios will most likely release more such events in the future.

Such events will most probably be launched when the Justice League movie is about to be released. The game Injustice 2 itself is expected to be a hit from both players and critics, in part to its incredible graphics and innovative storyline.