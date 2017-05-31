 
 

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews And Build Video

Posted: May 31 2017, 3:54am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video
 

The Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V goes on sale June 1.

The highly anticipated Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set goes on sale tomorrow. Some lucky Lego fans already got their hands on this amazing set and put together the almost 2,000 pieces.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The initial reviews of the Lego 21309 set are extremely positive. "One of the best builds we have ever done! Impressive to look at and impressive to build," says one of the first customer reviews on the Lego shop page. "This set is the best I think I have ever seen. It used some amazing building techniques which I have only ever seen in MOCs before," raves another builder.

Bricks Guide has released today a speed build video of the Apollo V Lego set. The build looks indeed a lot of fun. Find the Apollo V rocket speed build video at the end of the story.

The huge Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is a must have for space fans. Not just kids will be all over this giant Lego set, making it an immediate hard to find Lego set. The $119.99 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has 1,969 pieces that make up a 1m tall rocket.

So far only the Lego Shop has started to list the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set. It is not clear yet if it will be available on amazon.com or other online retailer on June 1 as well. Some stores have apparently broken the street date, including Lewis in the UK. Resellers are offering the Lego 21309 Apollo Saturn V set on eBay.com with $50 to $100 mark up.

About the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set

The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego releases this new set under its Lego Ideas program. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

26 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

51 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

22 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

49 minutes ago

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

4 hours ago

First Ever DNA Study of Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

First Ever DNA Data from Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

5 hours ago

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

18 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

19 hours ago, 10:36am CDT

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

22 hours ago, 7:35am CDT

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

22 hours ago, 7:26am CDT

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

PS Plus June 2017 Leaked Games for PS4 are Life is Strange and Killing Floor 2

22 hours ago, 7:15am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

26 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

51 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

17 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

22 minutes ago

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

26 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

49 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook