Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

The highly anticipated Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set goes on sale tomorrow. Some lucky Lego fans already got their hands on this amazing set and put together the almost 2,000 pieces.

The initial reviews of the Lego 21309 set are extremely positive. "One of the best builds we have ever done! Impressive to look at and impressive to build," says one of the first customer reviews on the Lego shop page. "This set is the best I think I have ever seen. It used some amazing building techniques which I have only ever seen in MOCs before," raves another builder.

Bricks Guide has released today a speed build video of the Apollo V Lego set. The build looks indeed a lot of fun. Find the Apollo V rocket speed build video at the end of the story.

The huge Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is a must have for space fans. Not just kids will be all over this giant Lego set, making it an immediate hard to find Lego set. The $119.99 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has 1,969 pieces that make up a 1m tall rocket.

So far only the Lego Shop has started to list the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set. It is not clear yet if it will be available on amazon.com or other online retailer on June 1 as well. Some stores have apparently broken the street date, including Lewis in the UK. Resellers are offering the Lego 21309 Apollo Saturn V set on eBay.com with $50 to $100 mark up.

About the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set

The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego releases this new set under its Lego Ideas program.