 
 

Robert Bigelow Is Absolutely Convinced That Aliens Are Real

Posted: May 31 2017, 4:08am CDT

 

Getty Images
The space tycoon, Robert Bigelow feels sure that there are alien life forms on our planet.

Robert Bigelow is a billionaire space mogul who has worked in collaboration with NASA in the past. He recently spoke about how he can feel it on an instinctive level that there are alien beings on the earth.

His company, Bigelow Aerospace has manufactured stuff for the ISS. The man is positively obsessed with aliens so much so that he has spent millions of dollars in research efforts to track down aliens. 

When he was asked whether he had a firm belief in UFOs and aliens, he replied in the affirmative. While he did not say that he had encountered any aliens in his research efforts, he did say that they were definitely present on earth. 

During his interview with 60 Minutes, when Bigelow was asked if he was afraid of people regarding him as a slightly eccentric person due to his offbeat views, he said he couldn’t care less. He even went the whole hog and said that the truth was out there and that you cannot change reality. 

Mr. Bigelow actually believed that aliens existed right in front of us and we had no idea regarding their existence. His collaboration with NASA is strange since NASA clearly doesn’t entertain any such ideas regarding aliens.

The agency is pretty skeptical when it comes to the existence of extra-terrestrials. Mr Bigelow’s agency provided NASA with an inflatable extension for the ISS. Robert Bigelow spoke at length about his interests in an interview with 60 Minutes which took place recently.

He spoke of how his interest in aliens began after his grandparents had a close call with a UFO near Las Vegas. Bigelow spoke of how the UFO came right at them and then it just took off for the skies at a tangent.  

Mr Bigelow is definitely very shrewd in that he never for a single second let on that he had personally encountered any aliens. He kept his personal and public image separate for the sake of privacy. Yet he is a man who truly believes that a lot of weird stuff is going on that the others are unaware of.

Whatever the case, we cannot label Mr Bigelow as a crazy person precisely because of the reason that he is a really successful man in the real world. He has made billions from his business and is a hard-headed realist despite his side interest in aliens and UFOs.

