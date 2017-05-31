LG G6 Reviewed

LG Electronics unveiled the LG G6 flagship smartphone at the MWC 2017. The LG G6 features a completely new water and dust resistant housing, the smartphone sports a big 5.7-inch FullVision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a 13MP dual camera and Dolby Vision & HDR10 support.

The LG G6 is available from all major carriers. Amazon offers the unlocked LG G6 for $599.99. The retailer is taking pre-orders now, but does not provide a shipping date yet. This is the US version. There are also offers on amazon featuring the unlocked international version that has no US warranty.

LetsGoDigital reviewed the LG G6 recently. The verdict is positive, only the dual camera did not completely convince. "The pictures are of good quality, if you take the lighting conditions into account. The test photos we made with the LG G6 are detailed and contrasting.

The colors are bright, but also a bit over-saturated. Personally, I rather edit this afterwards. Also the dynamic range (the difference between the lightest and darkest parts) is certainly sufficient. At night, the amount of noise increases dramatically, which is of course a known problem for smartphones.

With moving subjects, the camera has more problems to focus. Another disadvantage is the camera speed, when you press the shutter button, it takes a while for the phone to actually take the picture. For action moments, you will always be late with the G6."