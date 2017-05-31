Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania is priced to sell. Sega revealed that the Classic 2D Sonic game available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS4 and PC will sell for $19.99. This low price makes the Sega Mania Collector's Edition kind of luxury at $70. Amazon Prime members get it at a more affordable $56.

The classic Sonic experience returns with brand new twists on August 15. Gamers can play as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they race through all-new Zones and fully re-imagined classics, each filled with exciting surprises and powerful bosses.

Sonic's new Drop Dash, Tails' flight, and Knuckles' climbing abilities to overcome the evil Dr. Egg man's robots. There are many of never-before-seen hidden paths and secrets. This all-new experience celebrates the best of Classic Sonic, pushing the envelope forward with stunning 60fps gameplay and pixel-perfect physics.

The new Sonic Mani trailer features sketch and color animation by Tyson Hesse, and new custom music from Hyper Potions. Watch the new Sonic Mania trailer below.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. Select Walmart stores received the Switch on Memorial Day.

There is no sign of fresh inventory on Tuesday yet. Nintendo is expected to supply retailer with substantial Switch stock in time for the ARMS release on June 16. The once again high-riding Japanese video game maker has done the same with the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch.