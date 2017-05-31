 
 

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Posted: May 31 2017

 

Credit: Pepsi
 

The Pepsi Fire Summer SweepStakes prices include 200 Nintendo Switch bundles.

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. The availability in stores is also very limited again.

There is no sign of fresh Nintendo Switch inventory coming in the next days. Nintendo is expected to supply retailers with substantial Switch stock in time for the E3 2017 and ARMS release on June 16. 

Pepsi offers a way to win Nintendo Switch this summer. The prices of the Pepsi Fire Summer Sweepstakes include 200 Nintendo Switch bundles. The drawing take place every day until July 16. On most days Pepsi is giving away 5 Switch bundles among participants.

The sweepstakes are tied to use the Snap app to snap Snapcodes found on specially-marked 20-oz. bottles and 12 packs of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Zero Sugar Pepsi, Wild Cherry Pepsi and Pepsi Fire. There is though an option to enter without purchase on the Pepsi Fire Sweepstakes site.

The 200 Nintendo Switch bundles Pepsi is giving away are comprised of 60 Nintendo Switch bundles including 1-2-Switch Nintendo Game and Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip, valued at $410 each, 60 Nintendo Switch bundles featuring The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo Switch Pro controller, valued $385 each and 80 Nintendo Switch bundles including Mario Kart  8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, valued at $385.

How Pepsi was able to secure 200 Nintendo Switch consoles is unclear. The Nintendo Switch continues to be hard to find. Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

