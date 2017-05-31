 
 

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept For His Boring Tunnels

Posted: May 31 2017, 5:10am CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels
Credit: Boring Company
  • Elon Musk's New Company Reveals Images of New Electric Vehicle Concept for His Boring Tunnels Under Los Angeles
 

Elon Musk is to introduce tunnels underneath Los Angeles for his novel transport system.

The CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk has big plans to make a fast vehicular tunnel system beneath LA. He has even given others a glimpse into how the final arrangement is going to look like.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

According to Forbes, the images released by Elon Musk show mock-up passenger cars. Musk gave a demo before a TED Talk audience in April regarding this plan of his. His Boring Company has more to it than meets the eye.

Musk spoke at length about how drivers would be able to gain access to the tunnel from the surface. Elevators would lower the cars to the level of the tunnel where they would enter skate-like arrangements.

These skates would allow the cars to speed along at 130 mph. This tunnel would contain a series of structures that would be like mini-buses. Also it would exist in the subterranean depths of Elon Musk’s SpaceX premises.

It is unclear at present whether Musk has sought the green signal from the city council or not. Musk is known to have written on his Twitter account that the LA traffic was driving him crazy and that was the reason why he wanted to build a transport tunnel system. 

The image of the minibus and skate-like platform was released recently by Elon Musk’s company. He is calling it the Boring Company (a weird choice as far as names go). The minibus has a glass upper and could have several people enter it.

The idea is still just a concept on paper though. According to CNBC boring through the ground in order to make tunnels is quite an expensive job. Elon is also considering using continuous boring procedures instead of stop-start methods so as to reduce the costs of drilling.

The transit pods could seat over ten people per unit. The pod’s major features include: wheels, batteries and a motor. Also they have roofs with a panoramic view.

According to Car Scoops, although the Boring Company is a side project of Musk and takes up about 2% to 3% of his time, it will hopefully be making progress in the future. This system of tunnels will ease the load that is currently being put on the roads of Los Angeles by the rampant traffic.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

1 day ago, 8:19am CDT

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

1 day ago, 8:14am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

1 day ago, 8:00am CDT

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

1 day ago, 7:50am CDT

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

1 minute ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

41 minutes ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

57 minutes ago

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

3 hours ago

First Ever DNA Study of Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

First Ever DNA Data from Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

4 hours ago

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

17 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

18 hours ago, 10:36am CDT

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

21 hours ago, 7:35am CDT

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

21 hours ago, 7:26am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Cars & Vehicles

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World&#039;s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Unveils Sweptail, World's Most Expensive Car

1 day ago, 8:19am CDT

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

BMW M8 Teased for Le Mans

1 day ago, 8:14am CDT

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

Tesla Model 3 Best Wild Release Candidate Video is Here

1 day ago, 8:00am CDT

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

Mercedes-AMG Reveals its F1-Based Project One Hypercar Specs

1 day ago, 7:50am CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

1 minute ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

41 minutes ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

57 minutes ago

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook