Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

The CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, Elon Musk has big plans to make a fast vehicular tunnel system beneath LA. He has even given others a glimpse into how the final arrangement is going to look like.

According to Forbes, the images released by Elon Musk show mock-up passenger cars. Musk gave a demo before a TED Talk audience in April regarding this plan of his. His Boring Company has more to it than meets the eye.

Musk spoke at length about how drivers would be able to gain access to the tunnel from the surface. Elevators would lower the cars to the level of the tunnel where they would enter skate-like arrangements.

These skates would allow the cars to speed along at 130 mph. This tunnel would contain a series of structures that would be like mini-buses. Also it would exist in the subterranean depths of Elon Musk’s SpaceX premises.

It is unclear at present whether Musk has sought the green signal from the city council or not. Musk is known to have written on his Twitter account that the LA traffic was driving him crazy and that was the reason why he wanted to build a transport tunnel system.

The image of the minibus and skate-like platform was released recently by Elon Musk’s company. He is calling it the Boring Company (a weird choice as far as names go). The minibus has a glass upper and could have several people enter it.

The idea is still just a concept on paper though. According to CNBC boring through the ground in order to make tunnels is quite an expensive job. Elon is also considering using continuous boring procedures instead of stop-start methods so as to reduce the costs of drilling.

The transit pods could seat over ten people per unit. The pod’s major features include: wheels, batteries and a motor. Also they have roofs with a panoramic view.

According to Car Scoops, although the Boring Company is a side project of Musk and takes up about 2% to 3% of his time, it will hopefully be making progress in the future. This system of tunnels will ease the load that is currently being put on the roads of Los Angeles by the rampant traffic.