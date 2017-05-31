Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

If you follow the smartphone world, you know the name Andy Rubin. He is the father of the Android operating system that is the biggest OS on the smartphone market today. Andy has moved on from Android to other things and one of those other things he is working on is a new smartphone called Essential.

There looks to be a lot to like about the Essential phone and one of the coolest things about it is that the smartphone is designed to connect accessories right from the get go. With Android devices today if you want to connect a different camera or camera accessory, you need a case or a third party device to do so. Rubin has baked a method of attaching accessories with a click into the core of the Essential device.

Accessories connect to the device using a magnetic connector that supports wireless data transfer keeping the phone expandable and future-proof. Naturally all those magnetic accessories will be sold separately. The only accessory we know about now is a 360 camera that clicks to the magnetic dock.

That camera has four microphones, dual 12MP fisheye imagers, f1.8 aperture, 210-degree FOV, and resolution of 3840 x 1920. The magnetic connector supports 60GHz wireless, Superspeed USB connectivity. The Essential phone is also designed for wireless charging using a docking station. With that station all you need to do is lay the phone on it to charge.

Essential Phone is made using titanium materials for strength, which should also contribute to a very light design. The goal is to create a device that can survive drops with little or no damage, which is something we can all use. The body of the phone is titanium and the back is ceramic with Gorilla Glass 5 covering the screen with 2560 x 1312 resolution.

The phone comes with no logos giving it a monotone and sleek look. Four colors will be offered including black moon, stellar grey, pure white, and ocean depths. The black and white versions will be available to start with the grey and ocean depths (green) coming soon.

It appears that the fingerprint reader is on the back of the smartphone. The display of the smartphone is pushed all the way to the edges for a sleek look. The front camera of the phone can grab 8MP still shots and record 4k video. The rear cameras include a 13MP dual RGB+ mono camera with image fusion tech and a 13MP True Monochrome mode second sensor.

Power is via a 3040 MAh internal battery and the phone offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The processor is a Snapdragon 835. Unlocked the Essential Phone and 360 camera will sell for $749 supporting all carriers. The phone only is $699.