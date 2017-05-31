 
 

Nintendo Switch Shortage Is Due To Apple

Posted: May 31 2017, 5:37am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple
  • Apple has an Effect on the Supply Chain of Nintendo Switch
 

Apple Inc. apparently has an effect on the supply chain of the Nintendo Switch. Many components are becoming scarce thanks to the high tech firm.

Greater pressure is being put on suppliers of smartphone components. Thus Apple is unknowingly having an effect on the supply chain of the Nintendo Switch. 

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

According to MacRumors,  Nintendo is currently not having any NAND flash memory chips, LCDs or motors employed in the HD Rumble component. 

Apple’s struggle with manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 8 is the real reason behind this shortage of components for the Nintendo Switch in the supply chain, according to WSJ

Also the supply and demand issues regarding the Apple 7 lie behind much of this shortage. The iPhone 7 is manufactured with LCD and NAND memory components. As for the Nintendo Switch, it has a multi-touch LCD and 32 GB of memory space on it.

The demand for computer servers that use flash memory played a critical role in all this imbalance. The demand has been greater than the supply and this is expected to continue to be so till the end of 2017.

Nintendo meanwhile wants to manufacture about 20 million Switch units by the time 2018 comes. This year this is to dwindle down to 10 million units. Nintendo has its rivals and will have to play its cards with care and caution. 

According to 9to5Mac, Apple’s humongous need has Nintendo worried. The shortage is being faced throughout the high tech industry. The responsibility for all this has ultimately been laid at Apple’s doorstep though. 

According to BGR, Apple’s appetite for components, that are used in its iPhones, iPads and scores of other items, just knows no surcease.  Nintendo will have to find new channels if it is to fulfill its own needs in a suitable manner.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

23 hours ago, 5:47am CDT

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

1 day ago, 1:48am CDT

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

1 day ago, 1:12pm CDT

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

1 day ago, 8:09am CDT

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

4 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

26 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

28 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

1 hour ago

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

3 hours ago

First Ever DNA Study of Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

First Ever DNA Data from Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

4 hours ago

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

17 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

19 hours ago, 10:36am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Apple

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

23 hours ago, 5:47am CDT

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

1 day ago, 1:48am CDT

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

Apple Releases Three Switch Commercials Aimed at Android Users

1 day ago, 1:12pm CDT

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

Apple Co-Founder Believes Tesla is the Future of Tech

1 day ago, 8:09am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

4 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

26 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

28 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook