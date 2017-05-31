Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Greater pressure is being put on suppliers of smartphone components. Thus Apple is unknowingly having an effect on the supply chain of the Nintendo Switch.

According to MacRumors, Nintendo is currently not having any NAND flash memory chips, LCDs or motors employed in the HD Rumble component.

Apple’s struggle with manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 8 is the real reason behind this shortage of components for the Nintendo Switch in the supply chain, according to WSJ.

Also the supply and demand issues regarding the Apple 7 lie behind much of this shortage. The iPhone 7 is manufactured with LCD and NAND memory components. As for the Nintendo Switch, it has a multi-touch LCD and 32 GB of memory space on it.

The demand for computer servers that use flash memory played a critical role in all this imbalance. The demand has been greater than the supply and this is expected to continue to be so till the end of 2017.

Nintendo meanwhile wants to manufacture about 20 million Switch units by the time 2018 comes. This year this is to dwindle down to 10 million units. Nintendo has its rivals and will have to play its cards with care and caution.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple’s humongous need has Nintendo worried. The shortage is being faced throughout the high tech industry. The responsibility for all this has ultimately been laid at Apple’s doorstep though.

According to BGR, Apple’s appetite for components, that are used in its iPhones, iPads and scores of other items, just knows no surcease. Nintendo will have to find new channels if it is to fulfill its own needs in a suitable manner.