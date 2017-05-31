Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Last year's Amazon Prime Day had 60% more orders globally than first Prime Day in 2015. The growth of Prime Day in the US was 50%. The Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale, expected to take place on July 11, is set to break Amazon's single day sales record again if this trend continues.

Last year Amazon Prime members bought over 2 million toys, more than 1 million pair of shoes, over 200,000 headphones and 90,000 TVs. Amazon sold more of its devices than on any other day in history. These numbers are mind-boggling for a single day sales event. On top of that the sales event is not open to all consumers, only to Amazon Prime members.

A big part of the products sold on Prime Day is coming from Amazon's marketplace partners. Orders from marketplace sellers tripled each year. Amazon requires all sellers who want to participate in this summer's hottest sales day to have their inventory arrive at an Amazon fulfillment centers by June 20th.

The growth of Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be in line or higher with last year's Prime Day. The current Amazon devices line-up is stronger than last year with the intruction of Echo Show and updated Fire tablets and Fire TV stock.

The Amazon Prime membership is $99 per year and offers a wide range of services and perks. Besides free 2-day shipping, Prime offers video and music service among other things. There is a 30-Day free trial available on amazon.com.

For students the Amazon Prime Membership free trial is 6 month long. After the trial, the student membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Members can cancel anytime.

Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions.