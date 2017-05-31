 
 

Nintendo Switch Availability Won't Improve Anytime Soon

Posted: May 31 2017, 6:01am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Availability Won&#039;t Improve Anytime Soon
 

Blame Apple for the parts shortage and poor Switch availability

Nintendo is having a massive success with the Switch game console and is having some massive challenges as well. The problem for Nintendo is that it is very far from meeting demand for the new console meaning many that want to buy one are left unable to do so. Fox Business reports that one of the big reasons that Switch supplies are so constrained is that Nintendo is fighting for parts to build the console against the likes of Apple and other firms.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

Industry sources claim that Nintendo is telling its suppliers that it wants to make 20 million Switch consoles in the fiscal year ending on March 2018. The official sales target is 10 million units sold for the year, but it's clear to everyone that if Nintendo can build more of the consoles, it can sell more of them.

The challenge for Nintendo and other firms fighting for parts to build smartphones, game consoles, and other gadgets is shortages of major components such as NAND flash memory chips to store data, LCD screens, and tiny vibration motors used in the Switch controllers for tactile feedback.

"Demand for our NAND flash memory has been overwhelmingly greater than supply, and the situation is likely to stay for the rest of this year," said a spokeswoman at Toshiba Corp., a major maker of NAND chips. Some of that shortage is blamed on smartphone makers like Apple consuming massive quantities of the components.

The problem for Nintendo is that it is selling the Switch at $299 while rivals for the parts like Apple are selling smartphones at two or three times that price. This means they have higher margins than Nintendo and can offer better terms. If Nintendo ups its terms to secure more parts, the price for the Switch becomes a money loser at $299 MSRP. With many consumers happily paying well over MSRP for bundles with stuff they don't want or via scalpers, I think a modest price increase to improve availability would be welcome by most gamers. Nintendo's president Tatsumi Kimishima has made it clear he doesn't want to sell Switch consoles at a loss.

One interesting note, Nintendo wants to make 20 million Switch consoles by the year ending on March 2018 and the company could sell that many if it had them judging by demand. The Wii U sold a measly 14 million units over its entire life.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

27 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

51 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

18 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

23 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

50 minutes ago

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

Robert Bigelow is Absolutely Convinced that Aliens are Real

1 hour ago

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Set Reviews and Build Video

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 30

4 hours ago

First Ever DNA Study of Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

First Ever DNA Data from Egyptian Mummies Reveals Surprising Clues about their Ancestry

5 hours ago

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

Injustice 2 to Feature Wonder Woman Movie Events

18 hours ago, 11:50am CDT

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

Android Creator Andy Rubin Launches Essential Phone for $699

19 hours ago, 10:36am CDT

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

E3 2017: What to Expect From Sony PlayStation E3 Show

22 hours ago, 7:35am CDT

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

NASA Announces its First Mission to Touch the Sun: Watch Live

22 hours ago, 7:26am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Technology News

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

27 minutes ago

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

Pepsi Gives Away 200 Nintendo Switch Consoles

51 minutes ago

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

Sonic Mania for Nintendo Switch Priced under $20

1 hour ago

LG G6 Reviewed

LG G6 Reviewed

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

18 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

23 minutes ago

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

27 minutes ago

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

Elon Musk Reveals New EV Concept for his Boring Tunnels

50 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook