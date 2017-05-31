Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

We all know what a big hit Carpool Karaoke became as a segment on the Late Late Show with James Corden. The CBS show host drove around in his car with a celebrity, usually to work. During that time, they would sing songs and discuss life issues of the present celebrity or celebrities.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Until now, there has been a great range of guests on the segment including Madonna, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, One Direction, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Lin Manuel Miranda, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin and so many more. During 2016, CBS speculated that they will make an entire show out of the segment.

Apple moved in quickly to buy the first-window rights in July 2016 to the original show titled, Carpool Karaoke: The Series from CBS. They will include the show to their roster of original presentations.

Apple was scheduled to release the show in April, 2017. That announcement never came. However, Apple announced that they will be debuting Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8th.

The show will then premiere 16 episodes every Tuesday. The content will be available on the streaming service at $9.99 a month or $14.99 a month for up to six family members.

CBS will still hold the license for television concept. The episodes can hence appear on CBS as well. Furthermore, James Corden is also set to appear in various episodes.

In a trailer for the Carpool Karaoke: The Series; we get our first look on the celebrities that will be driving around the city and singing songs and talking about their lives. The trailer includes, James Corden, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, Seth McFarlane, Ariana Grande, Metallica, Michael Strahan, Jeff Gordon, Will Smith, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Alicia Keys. If the trailer is any indication, the show is going to be a thrill.

Other stars confirmed to appear on the show are Taraji P. Henson, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Shakira, Trevor Noah, LeBron James, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith and many more.