 
 

BlackBerry KEYone Now Available For Sale In The US

Posted: May 31 2017, 6:51am CDT

 

BlackBerry KEYone Now Available for Sale in the US
The BlackBerr KEYone Available For Sale Starting May 31 In The U.S. From Amazon And Best Buy for $549.99 USD.
  BlackBerry KEYone Available to Buy on Amazon and Best Buy Today for $549.99
 

It looks like the BlackBerry KEYone launch is taking place in the USA today. Fans of the QWERTY keyboard are pretty excited about this novel smartphone.

Best Buy and Amazon are to introduce the BlackBerry KEYone starting from today in their repertoire. An award-winning smartphone, it will cost you approximately $550.

Furthermore, it will be on display in two varieties for US consumers. One is compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile while the other one works in synch with Verizon. Even Sprint availability will be a real thing starting from the peak summer season which is coming soon. 

The KEYone offers a one of a kind experience to customers in the United States. Safety, longevity in terms of battery shift and super-functionality are what count in the end and the KEYone has these features in scads.

Possessing a strong and smooth aluminum exterior, this smartphone has a soft back side to ensure greater grip. A 4.5 inch touch display screen is coupled with Gorilla Glass 4 which is scratch-proof. It has a super-smart keyboard with many easy pathways. Touch navigation capability exists alongside convenient browsing ability.  

Besides flick typing which is very fast, this BlackBerry device allows for fingerprint sensing which is a good thing indeed. Driven by Android, it has full access to Google Play Store.

The battery runs for 26 or more hours which again is just hunky dory. Finally, the camera is a fine one. It consists of a 12 MP rear shutter gadget that can catch sharp and clear images at a moment’s notice. 

"This is an extremely exciting and humbling moment as we introduce a new BlackBerry smartphone to customers here in the U.S. with the launch of our BlackBerry KEYone," said Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America.

"The KEYone is unlike any other smartphone available to consumers today, offering a premium communication experience, ensuring that our customers enjoy the security, long battery life and great functionality that have made BlackBerry mobile devices so iconic."

"BlackBerry fans in the U.S. will be extremely excited to have the BlackBerry KEYone available in their market," said Alex Thurber, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of the Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry.

"Anyone who is an Android loyalist and values the mobile security and productivity that BlackBerry software brings will love this smartphone."

According to Engadget, the teaser campaign for this device had been going on since the past six months. However, now that it is here, the wait is over. Many wireless operators will be selling the device online or in their stores.

According to Phone Arena, it is a gem of a smartphone that is a source of extreme excitement for Americans who cannot wait to get their hands on one. 

According to Slash Gear, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 lies in the plumbing of this smart phone too. Just shell out $550 and the smartphone is yours for life. Such a chance is not to be missed. 

