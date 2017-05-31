Overwatch Teases its Next Hero

Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch is celebrating its anniversary. In the past recent days, the game developers have given gamers three new arena maps as a part of the celebration. In the new series of tweets however, the developers might be hinting at a completely different reveal.

In a recent series of tweets, Blizzard Entertainment hinted at the introduction of may be a new hero. As we all know, the game is based around the Horizon Lunar Colony.

[BREAKING UPDATE] For the first time in years, new details emerge about possible fate of Horizon Lunar Colony: https://t.co/OJOluBwtbq pic.twitter.com/KSlp1zwJim— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 30, 2017

The first colony that led the first stage of modern space exploration for human race. A part of that exploration was genetic modification of gorillas to help them survive on the moon. Our protagonist, Winston was the smartest genetically modified gorilla that came out of the experiment.

His peers raged on in an uprising and took over the moon base. Winston escaped in a make shift shuttle to Overwatch base where he has been an integral part of the Overwatch team ever since.

The game’s fictional news outlet is reporting the possibility of yet another protagonist. In a bunch of messages to Winston from the Horizon Lunar Colony, one of the scientist, Nevsky is reporting that they have confined some gorillas to the quarters.

He calls them troublemakers and suggest locking them all up. A scientist Nguyen is indicated to be injured and in the infirmary. In another message addressed to all from Zhang, he reports his concern that a test subject Hammond is missing. He says that he has been missing for about a week now.

He also states that he was not in favor of having smaller test subjects. From the messages, we can comprehend that Hammond is a smaller, genetically modified gorilla. He is also good at evading capture. Could Hammond be a new hero in the game.

A contrast to Winston and better? We will have to wait for the final reveal.