 
 

Samsung Plans To Publish A White Paper On Galaxy Note 7 Recall

Posted: May 31 2017, 7:24am CDT

 

Samsung is to prepare a white paper on the fiasco of its Galaxy Note 7. The official from the company who divulged this secret preferred to remain anonymous.

According to Korean media, the sole purpose of this report would be to inform the head honchos of the Seoul-based tech firm regarding the reasons behind the failure so as to prevent any such future incidents from taking place.

The white paper will be published soon. The glitch lay somewhere in the battery-manufacturing process. The batteries had been jam-packed and very flammable in their structural-functional layout. 

Samsung had recalled the device after several units caught fire and exploded all over the globe. The sale of the phablet was curtailed and Samsung took a big blow as far as its ego was concerned.

However, later on it picked up the pieces and began the usual business of manufacturing since the show had to go on. It seems any such accidents will have to be avoided in the future if Samsung is to gain the upper hand over its rivals.

According to The Investor, one thing which stands out is that Samsung will be issuing its white paper on an internal basis. No outsider is to know about it.   

Yet the chances are always there that someone may leak the contents of the white paper in a flippant manner. To avert this “tell all” mode, the officials are monitoring the staff of the company on a consistent basis.

