 
 

Assassin's Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt
Le Verità dell'Animus Facebook Fan Page
  • The Assassin’s Creed Chief Avatar was Divulged to the Public via a Piece of Clothing
 

The Assassin’s Creed main character, named Ba Yek, is leaked by a T-Shirt

The lead character from the video game, Assassin’s Creed was leaked recently and the image appeared on the front of a T-shirt. It proves that the game is set in the Ancient Egyptian Civilization of the time of the Pharaohs. If a hint is anything to go by, the game is termed Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

It goes way back to 2375 BC. The image of the protagonist of the game seems to show tons of personality. The name by which he goes is Ba Yek. The picture of the T-shirt was first leaked by the Le Verità dell'Animus Facebook fan page and then posted on Reddit.

According to Game Spot,  Ba Yek owns a shield and a crossbow. It was a nifty black T-shirt on which the cool and funky image was emblazoned. This game will be officially launched by the time March 2018 comes along. 

