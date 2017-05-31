E3 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Details Leaked

Assassin’s Creed franchise has been on a hiatus for the past one year. The game took a much-needed break to refresh and remake what’s best about the game. This year, they are returning with a brand-new installment of the game.

According to what the fans have come to know through various leaks is that the game will be called Assassin’s Creed: Origins. It will feature two character which can be called the original Assassins. One is a male and one is a female. It was also rumored that the game will be set in Ancient Egypt.

Furthermore, naval combat and sea travel will make their way on the game in a big way. No details were given about how many rumors were true.

However, some of them might be finding the truth.

With the E3 2017 just days away, gamers are expecting more from Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Ubisoft might be making some big reveals about the game. The preparation being made for the game are a clear indicator of the location and the character of the story.

According to the t-shirts being printed for the merchandise for the event, the game is set in Egypt. The Eye of Horus positioned over the "Assassin's Creed" logo is testament to that. The details about the new hero of the game have also come forward.

Name Ba Yek, the hero will originally be a slave. He will eventually enroll to become as Assassin. The game’s story will be taken from one of the stories similar to Ezio. A piece of Eden is taken while the Exodus is taking place.

Assassins have to cross the Red Sea. The game is set during the Dynasties between 1400 and 1200 BCE. Another fact about the game that has come to light is that the previously rumored naval combat will not be in Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The release date for the game has been set for March 2018.