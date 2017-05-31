Abt Electronics Sells Nintendo Switch Stock by Phone

At the moment there is no way to buy a Nintendo Switch console online. GameStop has sold out of its $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles. The availability in stores is also very limited again.

There is no sign of fresh Nintendo Switch inventory coming in the next days. Nintendo is expected to supply retailers with substantial Switch stock in time for the E3 2017 and ARMS release on June 16.

Abt Electronics is offering the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con for $299.99 each as special order. Customers need to call by phone to place the order for a Switch console. Abt explains on the offer: "Under guidelines from the manufacturer, this item isn't available for purchase directly off of our website. However, we can sell this to you in our store. Call us at 888-228-5800 for specifics on this particular item."

The Switch console shipping time frame of 7 To 14 day delivery time. Abt operates a huge store single location in Glenview, Illinois, on 37 acres. Shoppers near the location can also pick-up the $299.99 Switch console when it is available. Find the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con listed here (currently sold out) and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con here.

This is the only option right now to buy a Nintendo Switch console without having to leave home. The Nintendo Switch continues to be hard to find.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.