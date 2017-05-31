 
 

Deal On SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes It Amazon Bestseller

Posted: May 31 2017

 

SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ43-128G-GAM46)
 

Amazon offers today up to 40% off select PC storage and networking accessories.

The SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is the bestselling USB flash drive on Amazon.com today, thanks to a 38% discount. The ultra-small 128GB SanDisk USB Drive sells for $24.99.

SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ43-128G-GAM46) is an ultra-small, low-profile drive that stays put for extra storage or moves media super-fast between devices. With a storage capacity of 128GB, you can transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds and enjoy write speeds up to 15 times faster than with standard USB 2.0 drives.

Amazon's sales price makes this SanDisk 128GB USB drive cheaper than similar drives from Samsung and Lexar.

The deal is part of a selection of deals on PC storage and networking accessories with up to 40% discount. These deals are only available today on amazon.com.

Other noteworthy deals in this PC accessory sale include 73% off TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender and 66% off TP-Link AV600 Powerline Adapter Starter Kit. Find all featured deals on amazon.com.

We will increase our attention to deals offered by Amazon leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July. Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.

This story may contain affiliate links.

