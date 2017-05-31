Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

The SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is the bestselling USB flash drive on Amazon.com today, thanks to a 38% discount. The ultra-small 128GB SanDisk USB Drive sells for $24.99.

SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive (SDCZ43-128G-GAM46) is an ultra-small, low-profile drive that stays put for extra storage or moves media super-fast between devices. With a storage capacity of 128GB, you can transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds and enjoy write speeds up to 15 times faster than with standard USB 2.0 drives.

Amazon's sales price makes this SanDisk 128GB USB drive cheaper than similar drives from Samsung and Lexar.

The deal is part of a selection of deals on PC storage and networking accessories with up to 40% discount. These deals are only available today on amazon.com.

