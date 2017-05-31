Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

Elgato today announced Eve Degree, a temperature and humidity monitor. Eve Degree brings high-end sensors, Apple HomeKit technology, and a large LCD display together in a stylish aluminum body.

Eve Degree empowers home owners with insights about temperature and humidity right on your iPhone or iPad. The Eve app stores and visualizes current and past climate data through eye-opening graphs that facilitate precise climate monitoring, which is especially beneficial to functional spaces such as green houses or wine cellars.

Thanks to Bluetooth low energy technology, power is derived from a long-lasting, replaceable battery while direct communication with your iOS device means there’s no need for a bridge or gateway. Eve Degree will be available starting on Tuesday, June 6 for a suggested retail price of $69.95 on amazon.com.

“Eve Degree is a luxurious and classy thermometer but, more importantly, it is seamlessly integrated into iPhone,” says Florian Albrecht, Director User Experience, Elgato. “By leveraging the strengths of HomeKit and the Eve app, Eve Degree offers reliable usability, superior privacy, and advanced security.”

Whether it’s through a glance at the sensor’s display, the HomeKit card in your iPhone’s Control Center, or Siri, Eve Degree is permanently poised to give you up-to-date measurements. Thanks to an anodized aluminum body with a water-resistance rating of IPX3, Eve Degree is an ideal addition to a garden or terrace. Bluetooth technology ensures direct communication with your iPhone instead of a bridge. And, if a fourth-generation Apple TV is present as a Home Hub, Eve Degree will automatically trigger scenes, such us turning on a fan when a specific temperature is reached, or activating a humidifier if the air becomes too dry.

The freely available Eve app stores temperature, humidity and air pressure measurements, visualizes them as graphs, and offers advanced data analysis and export functionality. Hence, Eve Degree is an invaluable tool to assist you with improving your comfort, growing healthy plants, and preserving the contents of your home.