 
 

Elgato Temperature And Humidity Monitor Eve Degree With Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

Posted: May 31 2017, 10:32am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed
 

New home sensor device connects directly to Apple gadgets.

Elgato today announced Eve Degree, a temperature and humidity monitor. Eve Degree brings high-end sensors, Apple HomeKit technology, and a large LCD display together in a stylish aluminum body.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Eve Degree empowers home owners with insights about temperature and humidity right on your iPhone or iPad. The Eve app stores and visualizes current and past climate data through eye-opening graphs that facilitate precise climate monitoring, which is especially beneficial to functional spaces such as green houses or wine cellars.

Thanks to Bluetooth low energy technology, power is derived from a long-lasting, replaceable battery while direct communication with your iOS device means there’s no need for a bridge or gateway. Eve Degree will be available starting on Tuesday, June 6 for a suggested retail price of $69.95 on amazon.com.

“Eve Degree is a luxurious and classy thermometer but, more importantly, it is seamlessly integrated into iPhone,” says Florian Albrecht, Director User Experience, Elgato. “By leveraging the strengths of HomeKit and the Eve app, Eve Degree offers reliable usability, superior privacy, and advanced security.” 

Whether it’s through a glance at the sensor’s display, the HomeKit card in your iPhone’s Control Center, or Siri, Eve Degree is permanently poised to give you up-to-date measurements. Thanks to an anodized aluminum body with a water-resistance rating of IPX3, Eve Degree is an ideal addition to a garden or terrace. Bluetooth technology ensures direct communication with your iPhone instead of a bridge. And, if a fourth-generation Apple TV is present as a Home Hub, Eve Degree will automatically trigger scenes, such us turning on a fan when a specific temperature is reached, or activating a humidifier if the air becomes too dry.

The freely available Eve app stores temperature, humidity and air pressure measurements, visualizes them as graphs, and offers advanced data analysis and export functionality. Hence, Eve Degree is an invaluable tool to assist you with improving your comfort, growing healthy plants, and preserving the contents of your home.   

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

4 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

1 day ago, 5:47am CDT

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

1 day ago, 1:48am CDT

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

33 minutes ago

Abt Electronics Sells Nintendo Switch Stock by Phone

Abt Electronics Sells Nintendo Switch Stock by Phone

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Details Leaked

E3 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Details Leaked

2 hours ago

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt

Assassin's Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt

2 hours ago

Samsung Plans to Publish a White Paper on Galaxy Note 7 Recall

Samsung Plans to Publish a White Paper on Galaxy Note 7 Recall

3 hours ago

Overwatch Teases its Next Hero

Overwatch Teases its Next Hero

3 hours ago

BlackBerry KEYone Now Available for Sale in the US

BlackBerry KEYone Now Available for Sale in the US

3 hours ago

NASA Rocket to Create Artificial Clouds Over Mid-Atlantic Ocean

NASA Rocket to Create Artificial Clouds Over Mid-Atlantic Ocean

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Availability Won&#039;t Improve Anytime Soon

Nintendo Switch Availability Won't Improve Anytime Soon

4 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

Amazon Prime Day Has Mind-boggling Growth

4 hours ago

Andy Rubin&#039;s Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone Has Accessories That Click On

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Apple

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

4 hours ago

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

1 day ago, 5:47am CDT

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

1 day ago, 1:48am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

33 minutes ago

Abt Electronics Sells Nintendo Switch Stock by Phone

Abt Electronics Sells Nintendo Switch Stock by Phone

1 hour ago

E3 2017 Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Details Leaked

E3 2017 Assassin's Creed: Origins Details Leaked

2 hours ago

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt

Assassin's Creed: Origins Protagonist Leaked By T-Shirt

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook