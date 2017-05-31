 
 

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled And Ready For Battle In August

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled and Ready for Battle in August

The MegaBots team unveiled their new fighting robot at the Maker Faire in SF. Watch the new giant robot in action below.

It is really happening. After more than a year of design, engineering, and fabrication, MegaBots unveiled the Mk.III combat mech. And it is actually working and able to destroy things like a car.

MegaBots demonstrated the Mk.III robot at the Maker Faire Bay Area. The battle robot punched cars hanging from cranes and gave Kickstarter backers once-in-a-lifetime giant robot rides.

The Giant Robot Duel with Japan is still scheduled to take place in August of 2017. Watch the MegaBots Mk.III in action below.

The design of the Mk.III with the metal eagle head is quite crazy, but the robot packs a punch. The speed was reduced to 25% for the demonstration out of safety concerns. The Mk.III will move much faster in the fight in August. The MegaBots Mk.III weighs 2 tons, stands 16 feet tall and is powered by a 430 horsepower engine.

While MegaBots has unveiled their giant robot, Japanese Suidobashi Heavy Industry, maker of the Kuratas robot, has not surfaced since accepting the duel a year ago. 

