VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

BeBop Sensors, a smart fabric sensor technology company, announced today BeBop Sensors designed Marcel Modular Data Gloves for OEMS in the Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality markets.

Designed for accurate control and navigation in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality environments, the BeBop Data Gloves are available to OEMs in 5, 10, and 14 sensor versions. The data gloves provide haptic feedback and sense knuckle and abduction motion of the human hand.

The video below shows the VR glove in action.

BeBop’s basic configuration provides high speed sensor processing as well as a 6 or 9 DoF (Degrees of Freedom) IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), which measures acceleration and angular rate. Fast, deterministic sensing provides sub-frame latency at 120 Hz for real-time control of games and environments.

Designed by award-winning musical instrument creator and BeBop Sensors CEO, Keith McMillen, McMillen said: “All controllers need to be accurate and fast. If latency is more than 6-8 milliseconds, you are out of the band.”

Mezzanine boards can be added to the printed circuit board assembly stack to add functionality, such as translation and haptic electronics. Haptics built into the fingertips provide a four octave range for complex stimuli that can convey surface quality and object contact. These non-resonant haptic actuators help close the loop of interaction between humans and virtual devices with contact and continuous surface sounds that drive the actuators, communicating a more realistic touch experience. A haptic audio creation kit is available, enabling content creators to customize and add to the haptic library.

More details are available on the BeBop Sensors site.