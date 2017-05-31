 
 

Faceless Fish Discovered Off Australian Waters

Posted: May 31 2017, 1:00pm CDT

 

Credit: MUSEUMS VICTORIA
 

Researchers believe that the same type of fish was caught during a scientific expedition in 1870s

Now and again, marine researchers pull out a new fish species from the depths of oceans that looks out of this world.

The latest discovery is a fish without face, meaning it does not have eyes and nose like other animals. Its mouth is tucked under its head, so it appears that it has no face when you look from front or side. The fish was discovered during a deep sea expedition in the east coast of Australia. The ‘faceless’ fish is one of the few new species discovered in a month-long underwater scientific voyage and indicates that several more may have been lurking in the dark and cold depths of oceans. Other latest discoveries include right red spiky rock crabs, puffed-up coffinfish, blind sea spiders and deep sea eels.

The bizarre fish was found at the depths of 13000 feet and measures around 16 inches. The fish has only been recorded once before by a scientific crew off Papua New Guinea in 1873 but no sighting was reported after that. The face of the fish explains why researchers were astonished to stumble upon this unique creature.

“It hasn't got any eyes or a visible nose and it's mouth is underneath.”Tim O'Hara from Museums Victoria and one of the researchers involved in the voyage said in a statement.

"Down there it's crushing pressures ... there's no light and it's really cold, we're recording temperatures of about 1 degree Celsius."

Creatures living at such depths and darkness usually lose those body parts which they do not require for their survival. So they can put more energy to grow other desirable features. That’s one reason why they can adapt to their environment. 

Researchers are on board a CSIRO vessel and are looking at marine reserves from Tasmania north towards the Coral Sea. While they are just half way through the expedition, they have already discovered a number of strange species.

“It's an experience being out here. We have found thousands of specimens so far and I would say at least one-third of them have never been seen before," O’Hara said.

“We haven't seen any sea monsters yet but the other day we latched onto something and we thought we had a big monster or some kind of whale. It was half a ton of mud. But we are still keeping our eyes open, who knows what's down there.”

 

