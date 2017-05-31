Stolen Tesla Model S Torn To Pieces Discovered By Berlin Police

A German police report describes surprising find during a traffic control in Berlin. A Mercedes transporter was loaded with pieces of a cut up Tesla Model S.

The driver of the transporter registered in Lithuania told police he bought the parts in Amsterdam. A check of the frame parts revealed that this Model S was stolen in the Netherlands on the weekend.

The driver was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen goods. It must be heart-breaking for the Model S owner to find out that the thieves cut his or her car up. This is not some sophisticated heist like in a movie. The Tesla got cut up to be used for parts and not for reassembly.

A big reason why the Tesla was destroyed by the thieves is its integrated always on GPS tracking. Tesla cars have a very low theft rate. This case is rather unusual.

There are some very valuable parts in an electric car starting with the huge battery. Also of high value is the electric engine. The huge iPad like screen will also fetch a nice sum on the used car parts market.