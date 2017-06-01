Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

The huge Lego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is a must have for space fans. Not just kids will be all over this giant Lego set, making it an immediate hard to find Lego set. Lego started on June 1 to sell the $119.99 Lego Saturn V set is online at the Lego shop.

Amazon and other online retailers are not yet offering the ego 21309 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set. It is not clear if they actually will.

As of 1:30am ET, the Lego 21309 set is already on backorder at European Lego online shops. Delivery on current orders are delayed by a month. We have checked the UK Lego online shop and the German Lego online shop.

The $119.99 NASA Apollo Saturn V Set has 1,969 pieces that make up a 1m tall rocket. The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego releases this new set under its Lego Ideas program. The Lego Saturn V set will not be available for pre-order. Stores will start selling the set on June 1 world-wide.

Watch this Lego Saturn V set build video to get excited about your Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V.

As this set is a collectors item and considering the hype around it, it is save to assume that the set is selling out at launch. Let's see how long the Lego shop is offering this set. The Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set has been spotted at retail locations of Lego partners. If the set sells out online, there is still a chance to find it in stock at the mall.