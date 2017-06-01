 
 

Self-Tightening And App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 12:56am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Digitsole Smartshoe Kickstarter campaign is live now.

This sneaker is packed with technology. Digitsole has created the world’s first smart shoe that is fully Bluetooth 4.0 connected, automatically tightens, and comes equipped with heated sole technology. Now finally the smartshoe is ready to enter production.

The Digitsole Smartshoe is an interactive shoe that keeps your digits’ toasty in the coldest of temps. It also offers lace free automatic tightening that automatically adjusts to and tightens around the user’s feet, controlled by either the Digitsole app or via voice control.

The Digitsole app offers analysis of your posture in 3D. The Smartshoe analyzes the 3D position of your feet and the characteristics of your strides to help you to optimize your walk and offers you personalized coaching advice.

Early Adopters can get the Digitsole show now for $199 on the Digitsole Kickstarter page, that's 66% discount on the retail price.

"It's fantastic to finally be bringing Digitsole Smartshoe to Kickstarter! After showcasing it globally 2 years ago, we are finally offering a product that combines fashion and cutting-edge technology.” said Karim Oumnia, CEO and Founder at Digitsole. “Our Digitsole smartshoe coolest feature is that it has the ability to tighten itself automatically minus the laces for a snug.”

Watch the Kickstarter video of the Digitsole smartshoe below.

Comments

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

comments powered by Disqus


