Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

The Nintendo Switch console survives a 1,000 feet drop test. Youtube channel UnlockRiver.com already dropped the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7. Now it was the Nintendo Switch that got dropped from a drone at 1,000 feet onto a concrete parking lot.

The damage the Nintendo Switch suffered was rather limited. Only the left Joy-Con the console landed on scattered. The screen was unharmed as well as back side and the right Joy-Con. Replacing the left Joy-Con and nobody would know that this Switch was dropped from 1,000 feet onto hard concrete.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 also was still usable after a 1,000 drop test, but screen and rear cracked. The Switch's plastic screen is at advantage during a 1,000 feet drop test, but it scratches in your pocket. This is why screen protectors are the best-selling Nintendo Switch accessories.

To make your own drop test, you first need to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. The supply has dried up again end of May. We expect a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. GameStop had a limited number of new Switch bundles late Wednesday in stock online.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.