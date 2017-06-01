 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Playable After 1,000 Feet Drop

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 1:34am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Nintendo Switch is surprisingly robust as a ludicrous drone drop test shows.

The Nintendo Switch console survives a 1,000 feet drop test. Youtube channel UnlockRiver.com already dropped the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 7. Now it was the Nintendo Switch that got dropped from a drone at 1,000 feet onto a concrete parking lot.

The damage the Nintendo Switch suffered was rather limited. Only the left Joy-Con the console landed on scattered. The screen was unharmed as well as back side and the right Joy-Con. Replacing the left Joy-Con and nobody would know that this Switch was dropped from 1,000 feet onto hard concrete.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 also was still usable after a 1,000 drop test, but screen and rear cracked. The Switch's plastic screen is at advantage during a 1,000 feet drop test, but it scratches in your pocket. This is why screen protectors are the best-selling Nintendo Switch accessories.

To make your own drop test, you first need to find a Nintendo Switch in stock. The supply has dried up again end of May. We expect a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. GameStop had a limited number of new Switch bundles late Wednesday in stock online.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

