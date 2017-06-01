This year's WWDC 2017 could be huge. It is again all about Siri, but this time for real. Apple has dropped far back in the voice assistant game. Why is a Mac and iPhone user like me owning an Amazon Echo? So sad. Apple is rumored to finally offer dedicated Siri hardware. According to Bloomberg, the production of a high-end speaker with Siri has begun ahead of the WWDC 2017.

Besides new Siri hardware, Siri needs a serious upgrade to keep up with Alexa. Incremental improvements will not be cutting it. Apple has to leap the competition to become a leader in voice controlled platforms. Apple is at risk here to disappoint, like the company did with the introduction of the Touch Bar.

Apple has not leaked anything about the upcoming new operating system updates. There are just wish lists of features circulating, but no specific rumors of what iOS 11 and the macOS 10.13 will offer.

The WWDC 2017 will also reportedly be the stage for the unveiling of updated MacBooks and iPad Pro tablets. The highly anticipated new 2017 iMac is not expected to debut at the WWDC 2017.

Apple is not going to talk abou the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S at the WWDC 2017. There is a slim chance of a new Apple TV unveil with 4K and HDR support.

Tim Cook and his team will present the WWDC 2017 keynote starting at 10am PDT on Monday, June 5. The WWDC 2017 keynote is streamed live online at apple.com. The live stream can be watched on Apple devices including the Apple TV. Windows users can stream the WWDC keynote with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.