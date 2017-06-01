 
 

WWDC 2017 Could Be Huge

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 2:23am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The WWDC 2017 kicks off on Monday.

This year's WWDC 2017 could be huge. It is again all about Siri, but this time for real. Apple has dropped far back in the voice assistant game. Why is a Mac and iPhone user like me owning an Amazon Echo? So sad. Apple is rumored to finally offer dedicated Siri hardware. According to Bloomberg, the production of a high-end speaker with Siri has begun ahead of the WWDC 2017.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock

Besides new Siri hardware, Siri needs a serious upgrade to keep up with Alexa. Incremental improvements will not be cutting it. Apple has to leap the competition to become a leader in voice controlled platforms. Apple is at risk here to disappoint, like the company did with the introduction of the Touch Bar.

Apple has not leaked anything about the upcoming new operating system updates. There are just wish lists of features circulating, but no specific rumors of what iOS 11 and the macOS 10.13 will offer.

The WWDC 2017 will also reportedly be the stage for the unveiling of updated MacBooks and iPad Pro tablets. The highly anticipated new 2017 iMac is not expected to debut at the WWDC 2017.

Apple is not going to talk abou the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S at the WWDC 2017. There is a slim chance of a new Apple TV unveil with 4K and HDR support.

Tim Cook and his team will present the WWDC 2017 keynote starting at 10am PDT on Monday, June 5. The WWDC 2017 keynote is streamed live online at apple.com. The live stream can be watched on Apple devices including the Apple TV. Windows users can stream the WWDC keynote with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

16 hours ago, 10:32am CDT

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

21 hours ago, 6:21am CDT

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

21 hours ago, 5:37am CDT

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

1 day ago, 5:47am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

7 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

55 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

1 hour ago

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

2 hours ago

[tite]

Stolen Tesla Model S Torn to Pieces Discovered by Berlin Police

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

3 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

11 hours ago, 4:03pm CDT

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

14 hours ago, 1:00pm CDT

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

16 hours ago, 11:06am CDT

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled and Ready for Battle in August

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled and Ready for Battle in August

16 hours ago, 10:46am CDT

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

Deal on SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive Makes it Amazon Bestseller

17 hours ago, 9:59am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

iPhone 8 Requires New Apps

Best Science Stories of the Week

Best Science Stories of the Week

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales

Best Memorial Day 2017 Deals and Sales




Apple

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

16 hours ago, 10:32am CDT

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke: The Series to Debut on August 8

21 hours ago, 6:21am CDT

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

Nintendo Switch Shortage is due to Apple

21 hours ago, 5:37am CDT

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

MacBook Delivery Dates Lengthen Ahead of Rumored Refresh

1 day ago, 5:47am CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

7 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

28 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

55 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook