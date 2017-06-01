 
 

New Ubisoft Logo Is Actually A Pile Of Poop According To Reddit

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 3:58am CDT

 

Credit: Ubisoft
 

Video Game Publisher Ubisoft gets ridiculed in a big way on reddit over the new logo.

French based video game publisher Ubisoft updated its logo. "The new swirl is an evolution of our existing logo that marks a new era for Ubisoft, one with an increased focus on live and digital games as well as a player-centric approach to creating immersive worlds," said Ubisoft in the announcement of the new logo.

Redditor _NITRISS_ saw that the new swirl really is. A pile of poop. Looking at the swirl logo from the side it resembles a pile of poop according to _NITRISS_. Reddit loves it and upvoted the revelation about Ubisolft's logo over 111,000 times. The Ubisoft Poop logo is on the front page of reddit.

Poopsoft

For "proof" reddit user Jbirdhj created a 3D model of the "Poopsoft" logo. See the 3D visualization of the new Ubisoft logo below. I am pretty sure this is not what Ubisoft's marketing department was expecting to happen.

"The swirl and the letter O are both deliberately created to be reminiscent of hand-drawn shapes and represent our human qualities of enthusiasm, curiosity and the grain de folie that Ubisoft is known for. With this new look, we proudly embrace our role as a creator of worlds and invite you, the players, to continue playing, engaging, and growing with us," are Ubisoft's thought behind their new logo.

The E3 2017 is coming up in less than two weeks. The new Ubisoft will be everywhere. Let's hope by then E3 attendees have forgotten about the poop reference. 

The Ubisoft E3 2017 presentation is scheduled for June 12 at 10am Pacific. The video game publisher is expected to reveal details of  a new Assassin’s Creed, The Crew 2, Far Cry 5 and a new South Park title.

