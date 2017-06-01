 
 

Amazon Deal Of The Day: Save On Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 4:46am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 1 2017, 5:59am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera
 

The Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Digital Camera With LCD Displa with Zink Zero Ink Printing Technology is on sale.

Today's deals on Amazon include the Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera. Amazon offers a 25% discount on this touchscreen camera with built-in photo printer.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera, selling for $134.99 instead of $179.99, comes in a variety of colors. This Polaroid camera integrates a touchscreen LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and a smartphone app.

The 3.5” viewfinder helps you take photos, high definition video, and self-portraits with an integrated selfie mirror. Other helpful settings include auto-timer, photobooth, and burst mode. The Zink Zero technology lets you snap and print on the spot with Polaroid’s unique adhesive-backed 3”x5” paper. 

The Fujifilm Instax is still the most popular instant camera. The bestselling camera chart is dominated by Instax refill photo packages. The Polaroid Snap Touch, announced last Fall, is though definitely better suited for the connected life style.

Other hot offers today on amazon include the just released Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set. This new amazing 2,000 piece Lego set has already sold out on the Lego online shop. It will sell out on Amazon as well today.

Also on sale today are a two camera drones from Holy Stone starting at $29.99. Customers can save up to 40% off Philips Norelco shavers and trimmers. The Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700, Cleansing Brush is on sale for $179 and the Philips Norelco BG2039/42 Multigroom Beard trimmer sells for $49.95.

We will increase our attention to deals offered by Amazon leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be longer than ever. Amazon extended Prime Day to 30 hours this year. Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

2 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

2 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

10 minutes ago

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

38 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

2 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

4 hours ago

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

5 hours ago

[tite]

Stolen Tesla Model S Torn to Pieces Discovered by Berlin Police

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

5 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

13 hours ago, 4:03pm CDT

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

16 hours ago, 1:00pm CDT

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

18 hours ago, 11:06am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

2 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

2 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

2 minutes ago

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

10 minutes ago

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

38 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook