Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Today's deals on Amazon include the Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera. Amazon offers a 25% discount on this touchscreen camera with built-in photo printer.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera, selling for $134.99 instead of $179.99, comes in a variety of colors. This Polaroid camera integrates a touchscreen LCD display, Bluetooth connectivity and a smartphone app.

The 3.5” viewfinder helps you take photos, high definition video, and self-portraits with an integrated selfie mirror. Other helpful settings include auto-timer, photobooth, and burst mode. The Zink Zero technology lets you snap and print on the spot with Polaroid’s unique adhesive-backed 3”x5” paper.

The Fujifilm Instax is still the most popular instant camera. The bestselling camera chart is dominated by Instax refill photo packages. The Polaroid Snap Touch, announced last Fall, is though definitely better suited for the connected life style.

Other hot offers today on amazon include the just released Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set. This new amazing 2,000 piece Lego set has already sold out on the Lego online shop. It will sell out on Amazon as well today.

Also on sale today are a two camera drones from Holy Stone starting at $29.99. Customers can save up to 40% off Philips Norelco shavers and trimmers. The Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 9700, Cleansing Brush is on sale for $179 and the Philips Norelco BG2039/42 Multigroom Beard trimmer sells for $49.95.

We will increase our attention to deals offered by Amazon leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2017 in July. Amazon Prime Day 2017 will be longer than ever. Amazon extended Prime Day to 30 hours this year. Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.