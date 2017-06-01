 
 

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set In Stock On Amazon

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 4:59am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon
 

Amazon is selling now the just released $119.99 Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set.

The highly anticipated Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set has been released today. The Lego online shop has already sold out of this popular new Lego Ideas set. Our The Tracker app just spotted the Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in stock on amazon.com for the regular $119.99 price.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

We expect that Amazon will sell out of this incredible 1,969 piece Lego building kit. The set features 3 removable rocket stages, including the S-IVB third stage with the lunar lander and lunar orbiter. The set also includes 3 stands to display the model horizontally, 3 astronaut microfigures for role-play recreations of the Moon landings, plus a booklet about the manned Apollo missions and the fan designers of this educational and inspirational Lego Ideas set.

The 1:110 scale model of the legendary NASA Apollo Saturn V features a removable S-IC first rocket stage with main rocket engine details, removable S-II second rocket stage with rocket engine details and removable S-IVB third rocket stage with the Apollo spacecraft and rescue rocket at top of the whole spacecraft.

This incredible Lego set is a collaboration of Lego and space fans Felix Stiessen and Valérie Roche. Lego made this new set under its Lego Ideas program. It is not known how long Lego will make this set available. The toy maker will restock the Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V set on their online shop on June 19 again.

If Lego keeps this set in the program until fall, it will be one of the hottest Lego Holiday gifts of 2017. Maybe its best to buy it now and hide it from the kids until Christmas. Hunting down popular Lego sets during the Holiday shopping season is a nightmare.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-01 05:35:16am

Offers

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: .$title.

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

52 minutes ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

1 hour ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

4 hours ago

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

17 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

2 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

3 hours ago

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

4 hours ago

[tite]

Stolen Tesla Model S Torn to Pieces Discovered by Berlin Police

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

5 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

13 hours ago, 4:03pm CDT

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

16 hours ago, 1:00pm CDT

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

18 hours ago, 11:06am CDT

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled and Ready for Battle in August

MegaBots Mk.III Giant Robot Unveiled and Ready for Battle in August

18 hours ago, 10:46am CDT

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

Elgato Temperature and Humidity Monitor Eve Degree with Apple HomeKit Support Revealed

19 hours ago, 10:32am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

52 minutes ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

1 hour ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

17 minutes ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

52 minutes ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook