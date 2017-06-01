 
 

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Siri Speaker may debut on June 5 at WWDC

A new rumor is flying around that claims that Apple is in production with the rumored Siri speaker to fight against the Amazon Echo among other products. The rumor started with Bloomberg's unnamed sources reports Forbes and claims that the Siri speaker is in the overseas manufacturing stage right now. The Siri Speaker could debut at WWDC, which kicks off June 5.

If Apple unveils the Siri Speaker at the show along with a refreshed MacBook Pro line, WWDC will be packed with new products. As the name implies, the Siri speaker is expected to be powered by Apple's AI. The speaker is expected to be able to do all the things that Siri does on the iPhone and iPad from setting timers and reminders to controlling smart home devices, checking the user's calendar, and weather reports. It will also be able to play music from streaming sources like iTunes.

Siri Speaker is expected to be tied deeply to Apple HomeKit to support home automation devices. The speaker is also expected to support AirPlay and the ability to stream content or mirror it to your TV. Virtual surround sound technology is expected along with advanced acoustics. One cool tidbit that is rumroed for the speaker are sensors that will automatically read the acoustics of a room and adjust audio levels accordingly.

"The rumor mill has focused on the possibility of Apple debuting a digital assistant for the home based on Siri technology. While Apple TV has brought lots of Siri’s functions from the phone to the home, an always-on digital assistant makes a lot of sense for Apple. We see these devices driven by natural user interfaces like voice as the future of computing. And Apple has ground to make up in the market for digital assistants in the home," said Loup Ventures managing partner and former Apple analyst Gene Munster in a blog post.

The Siri Speaker is expected to be built by Inventec, the same company that makes the AirPods headphones for Apple. The source of the rumor claims that the Siri Speaker won't have a display in its first iteration.

