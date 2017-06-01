New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

Some new tidbits have surfaced that seem to confirm that Apple will have new Mac and iPad hardware to show off at WWDC. MacWorld reports that Apple has registered new model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission. That new model numbers are presumed to be for new Mac and iPad hardware that will be unveiled at WWDC when it kicks off next week.

The reason Apple would be registering these model numbers is that Russia requires all products that use encryption tools to be registered. There are five new model numbers in total including A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481. These numbers are said to belong to products running macOS 10.12 and would presumably be for 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks.

Interestingly, yesterday I mentioned that shipping times for the 15-inch MacBook models were lengthening while delivery times for the smaller 13-inch version were staying the same, this suggests that perhaps Apple would only be updating the 15-inch MacBooks at WWDC. Some of those new macOS model numbers could be for the rumored MacBook Air refresh.

These new model numbers are said to use different prefixes than the AXX prefixes used on the current MacBook models. Apple also registered four new model numbers that go along with iPad devices. Those model numbers include A1671, A1709, A1670, and A1701. These are thought to do with rumored 10.5-inch iPad Pro models set to launch next week. Another model number spied is A1843 and that is thought to be for a wireless keyboard to go with Mac computers.