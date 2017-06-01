Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Hori unveiled a voice chat headphone and adapter for the Nintendo Switch in Japan today. The stereo headset will be released at the same time as Splatoon 2, July 21. The Hori Voice Chat headset is designed with Splatoon in mind, reflected by the packaging.

Voice chat on the Nintendo Switch only works in conjunction with an app on a smartphone. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to use a smartphone app to organize multiplayer games. The Nintendo Switch voice chat app will be released as free limited version this summer. We expect that this first version of the Nintendo Switch app will released in time for the release of Splatoon 2.

Because Nintendo moved voice chat from the Switch console to the smartphone, gamers need to connect both devices to a headset. This is why the Hori Nintendo Switch headset has this adapter that lets users mix the audio from the chat with the game play sound.

The Hori stereo hadset and microphone will retail for 3,480 yen (~$31) in Japan. The company did not make an announcement about an international release. It is also expected that Nintendo will release a voice chat accessory for the Nintendo Switch.

