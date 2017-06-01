 
 

Voice Chat Accessory For Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 5:56am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 1 2017, 6:00am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

Gallery

3 images
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled
 

Hori reveals Splatoon 2 stereo headset for voice chat on the Nintendo Switch.

Hori unveiled a voice chat headphone and adapter for the Nintendo Switch in Japan today. The stereo headset will be released at the same time as Splatoon 2, July 21. The Hori Voice Chat headset is designed with Splatoon in mind, reflected by the packaging. 

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Voice chat on the Nintendo Switch only works in conjunction with an app on a smartphone. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to use a smartphone app to organize multiplayer games. The Nintendo Switch voice chat app will be released as free limited version this summer. We expect that this first version of the Nintendo Switch app will released in time for the release of Splatoon 2.

Because Nintendo moved voice chat from the Switch console to the smartphone, gamers need to connect both devices to a headset. This is why the Hori Nintendo Switch headset has this adapter that lets users mix the audio from the chat with the game play sound.

The Hori stereo hadset and microphone will retail for 3,480 yen (~$31) in Japan. The company did not make an announcement about an international release. It is also expected that Nintendo will release a voice chat accessory for the Nintendo Switch.

The supply has dried up again end of May. We expect a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. GameStop had a limited number of new Switch bundles late Wednesday in stock online.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Gallery

3 images
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled
Voice Chat Accessory for Nintendo Switch Unveiled

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

1 hour ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

2 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

11 minutes ago

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

39 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

Amazon Prime Day 2017 Will Be Longer Than Ever Before

2 hours ago

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

4 hours ago

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

Self-Tightening and App Controlled Digitsole Smartshoe Launches

5 hours ago

[tite]

Stolen Tesla Model S Torn to Pieces Discovered by Berlin Police

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for May 31

5 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

13 hours ago, 4:03pm CDT

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

Faceless Fish Discovered off Australian Waters

16 hours ago, 1:00pm CDT

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

VR Glove Makes Comeback with BeBop Sensors Smart Fabric Glove

18 hours ago, 11:06am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Technology News

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

1 hour ago

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

New Ubisoft Logo is actually a Pile of Poop According to Reddit

2 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set is on Sale Now

3 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

New MacBook and iPad Model Numbers Surface Ahead of WWDC

11 minutes ago

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

Apple Siri Speaker Production Underway Tips Rumor

39 minutes ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

Amazon Deal of the Day: Save on Polaroid Snap Touch Instant Print Camera

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook