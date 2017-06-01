App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

Apple today announced that its global developer community has earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. The App Store downloads have grown by over 70 percent in the past year.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The Apple app store has seen breakout hits like Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run to other standout launches such as CancerAid, SPACE by THIX, Zones for Training with Exercise Intensity, Vanido, Ace Tennis and Havenly, customers discover and experience new apps and games every day on the App Store.

"People everywhere love apps and our customers are downloading them in record numbers," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Seventy billion dollars earned by developers is simply mind-blowing. We are amazed at all of the great new apps our developers create and can’t wait to see them again next week at our Worldwide Developers Conference.”

With the subscription business model now available to developers across all 25 app categories, the App Store’s active paid subscriptions are up 58 percent year over year. Customers are enjoying subscriptions across a wide variety of services including longtime favorites such as Netflix and Hulu, as well as newcomers like Tastemade, the modern, mobile-first cooking network, and photo editing apps like Over and Enlight.

Apple will kick off the WWDC 2017 on Monday with the keynote at 10am PDT.