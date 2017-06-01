 
 

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console Is Custom Too

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 8:33am CDT

 

The Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch version has not only a custom dock.

Images of the Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch version bundle box surfaced. We already have seen the Monster Hunter XX themed docking station, but now we know that the console itself is also custom. An image of the backside of the Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch shows a ribbon on top and a round Monster hunter xx logo.

This Japanese only Nintendo Switch console is going to sell out quickly. Nintendo has announced for Europe and Japan a Splatoon 2 Switch console bundle that has Splatoon color Joy-Cons. Nintendo has so far not announced any custom Nintendo Switch consoles for the US. This might change at the E3 2017.

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch version will be released in Japan on August 25. Monster Hunter XX gamers can cross play with gamers of Monster Hunter XX on the Nintendo 3DS.

The supply has dried up again end of May. We expect a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. GameStop had a limited number of new Switch bundles late Wednesday in stock online.

Get our online inventory tracking app The Tracker to not miss an online sale of the Nintendo Switch. The app automatically will send a notification when the Nintendo Switch is in stock on Amazon or other major retailers.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

