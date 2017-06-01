Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

Images of the Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch version bundle box surfaced. We already have seen the Monster Hunter XX themed docking station, but now we know that the console itself is also custom. An image of the backside of the Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch shows a ribbon on top and a round Monster hunter xx logo.

This Japanese only Nintendo Switch console is going to sell out quickly. Nintendo has announced for Europe and Japan a Splatoon 2 Switch console bundle that has Splatoon color Joy-Cons. Nintendo has so far not announced any custom Nintendo Switch consoles for the US. This might change at the E3 2017.

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch version will be released in Japan on August 25. Monster Hunter XX gamers can cross play with gamers of Monster Hunter XX on the Nintendo 3DS.

The supply has dried up again end of May. We expect a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. GameStop had a limited number of new Switch bundles late Wednesday in stock online.

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.