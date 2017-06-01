 
 

E3 2017 Coming Live On Twitch

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 8:46am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch
E3 on Twitch is LIVE June 10th-15th
  • Twitch Announced Live Streaming Schedule for E3 2017
 

Twitch is bringing all the happening of E3 2017 Live to gamers worldwide with exclusive segments and commentary

E3 2017 is coming. The stages are set in L.A. Big game developers and companies have already announced their schedules. There are press conferences, exclusive reveals and trailers and so much more. Being on the event is going to be so great but there are so many who can’t be there for the event.

Fret not! Twitch LIVE is bringing all the action of E3 2017 to you. In a live stream of the event, the gamers will have an all-access viewing of the latest happenings of the show.

Twitch LIVE will bring gamers across the world a great look into all the press conferences including Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda and so many more. Exclusive reveals, gameplay, developer interviews and Twitch reviews and coverage of all the reveals and tidbits.

Twitch will also feature a ‘Pre Pre Show’ between Day 1 and Day2 to entertain it’s viewers.  djWHEAT, HelloKellyLink, Anna Prosser, Ezekiel_III, Seltzer, Swiftor, Okaydrian, and Jon Carnage will be hosting the event from June 10th to June 15th.

They will be providing live commentary, predictions about the games and offerings, live reactions from the team as the trailers and art for games are revealed and a lot more fun. The live stream will be brought to the viewers in HD quality.

Moreover, there will be closed caption option available for the hearing-impaired viewers. Twitch is also offering aE3 2017 game directory by language which is helpful for international gamers that will be turning to Twitch for their fix of E3.

Twitch is also offering an exclusive bonus deal for all the Bethesda.net account holders. If you link your Bethesda.net account with your Twitch account, you will get the updates The Elder Scrolls: Legends all throughout the BE3 Showcase.

Here’s the full E3 2017 live streaming schedule on Twitch.

You can watch all these live on twitch.tv/e3.

