Gold PS4 Slim Coming For $249 On June 9

Sony is getting ready to launch its one terabyte Gold PS4 Slim console. The date of release could be June 9th, that is a couple of days before the E3 2017 begins.

According to Playstationlifestyle, as everyone knows, Sony began selling the console prior to this one in the United States for almost $300. It is slated that the Gold version could have the same price tag.

Sony even joined hands with Taco Bell two years earlier to hand over a previous Gold version of the PS4 in a lottery. According to Comicbook, the leak regarding the Gold version took place on Reddit. As sources would have it, the leak appears to be a genuine one.

Update: Another image of Gold PS4 Slim is given below. This new image is obtained by AllGamesDelta. Basically this image shows the same gold PS4 Slim on sale at price of $249.