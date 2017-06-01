 
 

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game A Disappointment?

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 10:46am CDT

 

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If one thing has become clear over the last few years, it is that Nintendo has a pure money maker in Pokemon. When they use their mobile power and the built-in audience of Pokemon, they are able to bring in a lot of money very quickly. In some cases, that money also goes away quickly again, but they are still able to make a profit. In a little over a year, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have released Pokémon GO, Pokémon Duel, Magikarp Jump and now they will release a fourth offering.

The new game is called Pokeland, and it is said to be an adaptation of the Wii game Pokemon Rumble. So far, there will be a Japanese-only alpha test with 134 types of Pokemon that battle it out on six islands with 52 different stages and then onto a Champion's Tower, per Forbes.

For people who aren't a fan of Pokemon Rumble, it can be difficult to remember. The game wasn't that well rated and it felt like many other games that people have played. It sounds better in theory than it actually pans out to be. Still, for those who loved it, they really loved it. It had several sequels, but there aren't any signs of how well they did.

Of course, they will have changed at least slightly and improved Rumble. The concept sound really cool and fans are pretty excited about it already - especially because Magikarp Jump is so simplistic.

It is also difficult to tell whether or not anyone will like the new Pokmon game. The best game wasn't created by Nintendo but by Niantic, so the odds aren't in their favor.

