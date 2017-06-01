Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

GameStop is selling five new Nintendo Switch bundles starting June 1 that ship by June 16. We expected a major shipment coming in the week of E3 2017, starting June 13. The new bundles confirm that Nintendo will supply retailers with new Switch inventory in the time of E3 and the release of Arms.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Pro Controller Bundle, selling for $469.99 contains the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game) and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

The Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con Mario Kart Racing Pro Bundle, selling for $469.99 features the Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Charge and Play Bundle, on sale for $399.99 includes the Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and the Power Kit AC-Adapter for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Zelda Bundle, selling for $399.99 includes Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Physical Game), Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass (Digital Download), and Has-Been Heroes (Digital Game).

The Nintendo Switch Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con Mario Kart Racer Bundle, selling for $399.99 includes Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Physical Game), Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel 2 Pack, and the Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Case - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

All 5 bundles are reasonable offers, but the $399.99 Switch Bundles keep it focused on the essentials and have almost no fluff. Other stores will be restocking the Nintendo Switch in the week of E3 2017 (starts June 13), but it makes sense to claim a Switch now as demand is still outstripping supply. The E3 and the release of ARMS will heighten the demand for the Switch again

This Summer brings already two blockbuster Nintendo Switch games. Besides Arms in June, Splatoon 2 will be released on July 21. Amazon offers ARMS on sale for $50.99 for everyone and Prime members pay $47.99.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April.