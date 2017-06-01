 
 

What Are The Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 3:34pm CDT | by , in News | Toys

 

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Everywhere you go, from craft stores and flea markets to the grocery store and gas stations, fidget spinners are all over the place. You can see them, hear them, and feel them whistling around in circles. If you stand near a group of people who really know what they are doing with their fidget spinners, you'll notice that they are performing quite a few tricks. These tricks look impressive and some of them really are. However, just like with yo-yos, some of them are deceptively simple.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

Originally designed as a stress relief tool, the bearings of the fidget spinners make up most of the trick space. They range in price from $2 all the way up o $4,500 in some cases, though most are available for under $10. In general, the price point really doesn't impact the type of tricks that you can perform with your fidget toy.

 With the help of FydgetSpinner.com, let's break down some of the most popular fidget spinner tricks:

Convertible

This is a pretty simple fidget spinner move that almost anyone can do.

All you have to do is spin the fidget spinner like you normally would, holding it with one hand. Then, you simply take the spinner and pull one finger away so that it still spins, but it balances on top of your finger as well.

Change Up

For the Change Up, you do the same process as the Convertible trick, but you keep both fingers on it. Some people use their thumb and forefinger while others use their thumb and middle finger - it truly doesn't really matter. Once you have a good rotation going, gently toss the fidget spinner to the other hand. You want to transfer finger for finger - this means if you are using your thumb and middle finger on your left hand, you catch with your thumb and middle finger on your right hand. 

Reverse Sonic

For the reverse sonic, you won't actually be working with the bearing of your fidget spinner. Instead, you will grab one of the three blades with your thumb and index finger. This will allow you to gently toss the spinner into the air and then grab the bearing with the exact same fingers you tossed it with. The best will be able to keep it spinning.

Polarity Switch

Be prepared to pay attention for this trick. You will get your spinner going, make sure that there aren't any stumbles or breaks, it needs to be going completely smooth. Hold onto the spinner with your thumb and index finger. Then, toss it into the air, trying to flip it. You want to catch it using those same fingers without stopping it from spinning.

What is your preferred fidget spinner trick? Let us know!

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

6 days ago, 2:56pm CDT

Toys &#039;R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

Toys 'R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

6 days ago, 6:52pm CDT

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

May 15 2017, 8:55am CDT

Summer 2017 Toy Recommendations Released by Amazon

Summer 2017 Toy Recommendations Released by Amazon

May 15 2017, 8:47am CDT

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

1 hour ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

2 hours ago

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

4 hours ago

Draper&#039;s Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

Draper's Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

5 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

Gold PS4 Slim Coming for $249 on June 9

5 hours ago

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

6 hours ago

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

7 hours ago

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

7 hours ago

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Toys

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

The Biggest Trend in Porn? Fidget Spinners

6 days ago, 2:56pm CDT

Toys &#039;R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

Toys 'R Us Continues Partnership with American Girl

6 days ago, 6:52pm CDT

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

Gilmore Girls May Get the Lego Treatment

May 15 2017, 8:55am CDT

Summer 2017 Toy Recommendations Released by Amazon

Summer 2017 Toy Recommendations Released by Amazon

May 15 2017, 8:47am CDT

More Toys Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

1 hour ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

1 hour ago

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook