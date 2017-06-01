What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

Everywhere you go, from craft stores and flea markets to the grocery store and gas stations, fidget spinners are all over the place. You can see them, hear them, and feel them whistling around in circles. If you stand near a group of people who really know what they are doing with their fidget spinners, you'll notice that they are performing quite a few tricks. These tricks look impressive and some of them really are. However, just like with yo-yos, some of them are deceptively simple.

Originally designed as a stress relief tool, the bearings of the fidget spinners make up most of the trick space. They range in price from $2 all the way up o $4,500 in some cases, though most are available for under $10. In general, the price point really doesn't impact the type of tricks that you can perform with your fidget toy.

With the help of FydgetSpinner.com, let's break down some of the most popular fidget spinner tricks:

Convertible

This is a pretty simple fidget spinner move that almost anyone can do.

All you have to do is spin the fidget spinner like you normally would, holding it with one hand. Then, you simply take the spinner and pull one finger away so that it still spins, but it balances on top of your finger as well.

Change Up

For the Change Up, you do the same process as the Convertible trick, but you keep both fingers on it. Some people use their thumb and forefinger while others use their thumb and middle finger - it truly doesn't really matter. Once you have a good rotation going, gently toss the fidget spinner to the other hand. You want to transfer finger for finger - this means if you are using your thumb and middle finger on your left hand, you catch with your thumb and middle finger on your right hand.

Reverse Sonic

For the reverse sonic, you won't actually be working with the bearing of your fidget spinner. Instead, you will grab one of the three blades with your thumb and index finger. This will allow you to gently toss the spinner into the air and then grab the bearing with the exact same fingers you tossed it with. The best will be able to keep it spinning.

Polarity Switch

Be prepared to pay attention for this trick. You will get your spinner going, make sure that there aren't any stumbles or breaks, it needs to be going completely smooth. Hold onto the spinner with your thumb and index finger. Then, toss it into the air, trying to flip it. You want to catch it using those same fingers without stopping it from spinning.

What is your preferred fidget spinner trick? Let us know!