 
 

Tree Climbing Goats Are Benefiting Trees In An Unusual Way

Posted: Jun 1 2017, 3:49pm CDT | by , Updated: Jun 1 2017, 3:51pm CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way
Credit: H Garrido/EBD-CSIC
 

Tree goats are spitting out seeds and spreading them to other locatios where a new plant can grow

It may sound unreal, but Morocco is known for having tree-climbing goats. The goats found in country’s southwestern region can climb high onto the Argan trees to eat fresh fruits, which are otherwise far apart and sparse in the dry, semi-desert region.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Argan trees can grow up to 33 feet tall and the quirky little goats have no problem climbing that height. These trees produce a fruit that contains a thick peel and a bitter fleshy pulp. And that pulp is what the tree goats like to eat. The goats eat the fruit whole and in return give us a precious thing: the seed of Argan fruit. These seeds are crushed by people to produce Argan oil, which is used for making expensive cosmetics and food.

It has been long assumed that nuts of Argan fruits are retrieved from the goats’ droppings. Tree goats eat the pulp while the nuts pass all the way through the animal’s digestive system and drops onto the ground. However, a team of Spanish researchers have observed something more unusual. They found that once the goats have eaten the fruit they spit out the seeds later.

“Some scientists have accepted the defecation hypothesis, probably because they did not speak to the herders.” Miguel Delibes, a biologist from Spain told New Scientist.

Goats do not usually defecate large seeds, adding weight to the theory that these 2 centimeters long seeds are being released by spitting.

Tree-climbing goats may also be benefiting the trees in that way. When goats spit out the argan nuts, they disperse clean seeds wherever they wander and provide new plants a chance to survive. 

Researchers have observed cows, sheep and some types of deer spitting seeds while re-chewing food coming from their stomach and suspect this spitting technique may actually be common - and perhaps an important way of spreading seeds to other locations where a new plant can grow.

 

 

 

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

3 hours ago

Draper&#039;s Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

Draper's Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

6 hours ago

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

8 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

1 day ago, 4:03pm CDT

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

3 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

3 hours ago

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

6 hours ago

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

Gold PS4 Slim Coming for $249 on June 9

6 hours ago

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

8 hours ago

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

8 hours ago

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

8 hours ago

World&#039;s Largest Plane Rolls Out for Testing

World's Largest Plane Rolls Out for Testing

9 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 and ARMS E3 2017 Tournaments Details Released

9 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Latest Science News

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

3 hours ago

Draper&#039;s Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

Draper's Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

6 hours ago

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

8 hours ago

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

Asteroid Collision may have Shifted Saturn Moon’s Poles

1 day ago, 4:03pm CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

3 hours ago

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook