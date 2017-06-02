Musk and Iger Quit Trump Council while Obama, Cook, Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Pichai, Nadella Condemn Paris Withdrawal

POTUS Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday regarding his decision to renege on the Paris Climate Accord that had been spearheaded by former president, Barack Obama, was met with applause from the Republicans while the Democrats unanimously condemned it as a disastrous move.

Many of the executives and head honchos of Silicon Valley such as Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg spoke out against the choice as a rash one.

Elon Musk simply resigned from his two seats on the Presidential Advisory Council. He had previously decided to stick with the President despite the controversial decision to put a ban on immigration from certain Muslim nations.

Musk’s reason for staying on the council was that it was better to have the President’s ear rather than not having any influence in the corridors of power. He had stayed put in his loyalty to Trump despite other big shots like Kalanick of Uber departing after the immigration ban.

Yet now it seems that even Musk’s patience has reached its elastic limit. He tweeted that he was opting out since climate change was very real and withdrawing from the Paris Accord was not going to do the US any favors.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk would have stood to benefit from getting all palsy-walsy with Trump by having his tunnel beneath LA partially financed from the government’s coffers. Yet seeing that principles were principles, he decided to leave the President’s Advisory Council on the grounds that some things were just not right.

Under Paris deal, China committed to produce as much clean electricity by 2030 as the US does from all sources today https://t.co/F8Ppr2o7Rl— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Another person who also left a seat among the White House’s inner circle was Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney Studios. He too mentioned in his tweet that it was a matter of principles.

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal.— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Many other people who were trendsetters and trailblazers in their fields also gave the thumbs down to Trump’s decision. Tim Cook, while not saying that he would withdraw from Trump’s inner circle, still sent a vituperative email to his employees saying that climate change was not a fraud. He furthermore reiterated the fact that Apple would continue to use clean energy to power its firm’s factories.

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook, felt the same way about Trump’s fatal decision. "Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk," said Zuckerberg in his Facebook post.

"For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it's too late."

While the majority of Republicans lauded Trump’s decision saying that it was something which had been in the pipeline for a long time, there were two exceptions.

The Paris Accord is a bad deal for Americans, and @POTUS' action today is keeping his promise to put American workers first. pic.twitter.com/YfbnaymerP— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2017

Two Republicans from Florida, a male and a female representative, spoke about how the climate changes occurring in their home state were due to pollution and the burning of fossil fuel. Trump was doing no favor to America or Americans for that matter by his loose cannon ways on the world stage.

However other Republicans lionized Trump saying that he had finally proven that America recognizes when it has been handed a raw deal. The Paris Climate Accord would have landed the US economy into a ditch from which it would have hardly been able to extricate itself.

Trump maybe withdrawing the US, but 61 #ClimateMayors are adopting the #ParisAgreement. Cities will lead the way https://t.co/oablh5W4uJ pic.twitter.com/hYXZby2WmT— The Climate Mayors (@ClimateMayors) June 1, 2017

The power and force of the US economy in the world was something which just could not be compromised upon. One person who happened to be especially vocal against President Trump was the former president, Barack Obama.

Obama had chosen to keep a low profile as far as any hard feelings went that he may have felt against the Trump Administration. Yet now he was finally forced to speak out of sheer moral indignation.

Obama said that Trump’s decision would lead to the US becoming a pariah nation in matters of environmentalism. America was now being ranked alongside such regimes as that of Bashar Al-Assad of Syria and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua as far as climate change denial was concerned.

This was sad, to say the least, according to President Obama. Since Obama had made heaven and earth meet in a bid to have the US spearhead the environmental movement by signing the Paris Climate Accord, he felt great sorrow upon seeing his efforts go to waste.

Trump seemed to have a way of antagonizing people. Obama said that nevertheless, the left wing would work in conjunction with states, cities and local authorities to implement conservation and clean energy bills. This would take place despite the government’s plan of reversing the progress made on this front.

Finally, the CEOs of Microsoft, IBM, Twitter and even Google were equally vociferous in their condemnation of this reckless alternative taken by Donald Trump.

This is an incredibly shortsighted move backwards by the federal government. We're all on this planet together and we need to work together. https://t.co/tLEdtG0n1o— jack (@jack) June 1, 2017

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

We believe climate change is an urgent issue that demands global action. We remain committed to doing our part. https://t.co/Gfu7P2ESlL— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 1, 2017

Why we believe fighting climate change is crucial to innovation and ingenuity in America: https://t.co/OlOjJqJC7L #ParisAgreement— Uber (@Uber) June 1, 2017

It seemed that everything the US stood for had been forsaken with a single stroke of the pen by the president. Trump didn’t give two hoots whether the rest of the nation or the world at large was with him or against him in his decisions.

The White House seemed to have been taken hostage by an extreme right wing agenda, one that rejected climate change as a hoax perpetrated by China. Trump just wanted to “Make America Great Again” even if it was at the cost of making the rest of the world miserable.