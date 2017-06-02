 
 

Musk And Iger Quit Trump Council While Obama, Cook, Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Pichai, Nadella Condemn Paris Withdrawal

Posted: Jun 2 2017, 5:12am CDT | by , Updated: Jun 2 2017, 5:17am CDT, in News | Latest Science News

 

Musk and Iger Quit Trump Council while Obama, Cook, Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Pichai, Nadella Condemn Paris Withdrawal
Getty Images
  • Elon Musk, Robert Iger Quit Donald Trump Advisory Council while Barack Obama, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and many other tech entrepreneurs condemn Trump’s Paris decision
 

A fairly large number of movers and shakers, the majority of which were from Silicon Valley, condemned Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. Tesla's Elon Musk and Disney's Robert Iger quit Donald Trump's council over Paris withdrawal.

POTUS Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday regarding his decision to renege on the Paris Climate Accord that had been spearheaded by former president, Barack Obama, was met with applause from the Republicans while the Democrats unanimously condemned it as a disastrous move.

Download: The Tracker App Notifies You when a Hot Product is in Stock

Many of the executives and head honchos of Silicon Valley such as Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg spoke out against the choice as a rash one.   

Elon Musk simply resigned from his two seats on the Presidential Advisory Council. He had previously decided to stick with the President despite the controversial decision to put a ban on immigration from certain Muslim nations.

Musk’s reason for staying on the council was that it was better to have the President’s ear rather than not having any influence in the corridors of power. He had stayed put in his loyalty to Trump despite other big shots like Kalanick of Uber departing after the immigration ban. 

Yet now it seems that even Musk’s patience has reached its elastic limit. He tweeted that he was opting out since climate change was very real and withdrawing from the Paris Accord was not going to do the US any favors.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Musk would have stood to benefit from getting all palsy-walsy with Trump by having his tunnel beneath LA partially financed from the government’s coffers. Yet seeing that principles were principles, he decided to leave the President’s Advisory Council on the grounds that some things were just not right.

Another person who also left a seat among the White House’s inner circle was Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney Studios. He too mentioned in his tweet that it was a matter of principles.  

Many other people who were trendsetters and trailblazers in their fields also gave the thumbs down to Trump’s decision. Tim Cook, while not saying that he would withdraw from Trump’s inner circle, still sent a vituperative email to his employees saying that climate change was not a fraud. He furthermore reiterated the fact that Apple would continue to use clean energy to power its firm’s factories.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook, felt the same way about Trump’s fatal decision. "Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children's future at risk," said Zuckerberg in his Facebook post.

"For our part, we've committed that every new data center we build will be powered by 100% renewable energy. Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it's too late."

While the majority of Republicans lauded Trump’s decision saying that it was something which had been in the pipeline for a long time, there were two exceptions.

Two Republicans from Florida, a male and a female representative, spoke about how the climate changes occurring in their home state were due to pollution and the burning of fossil fuel. Trump was doing no favor to America or Americans for that matter by his loose cannon ways on the world stage. 

However other Republicans lionized Trump saying that he had finally proven that America recognizes when it has been handed a raw deal. The Paris Climate Accord would have landed the US economy into a ditch from which it would have hardly been able to extricate itself.

The power and force of the US economy in the world was something which just could not be compromised upon. One person who happened to be especially vocal against President Trump was the former president, Barack Obama.

Obama had chosen to keep a low profile as far as any hard feelings went that he may have felt against the Trump Administration. Yet now he was finally forced to speak out of sheer moral indignation. 

Obama said that Trump’s decision would lead to the US becoming a pariah nation in matters of environmentalism. America was now being ranked alongside such regimes as that of Bashar Al-Assad of Syria and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua as far as climate change denial was concerned.

This was sad, to say the least, according to President Obama. Since Obama had made heaven and earth meet in a bid to have the US spearhead the environmental movement by signing the Paris Climate Accord, he felt great sorrow upon seeing his efforts go to waste.

Trump seemed to have a way of antagonizing people. Obama said that nevertheless, the left wing would work in conjunction with states, cities and local authorities to implement conservation and clean energy bills. This would take place despite the government’s plan of reversing the progress made on this front. 

Finally, the CEOs of Microsoft, IBM, Twitter and even Google were equally vociferous in their condemnation of this reckless alternative taken by Donald Trump.

It seemed that everything the US stood for had been forsaken with a single stroke of the pen by the president. Trump didn’t give two hoots whether the rest of the nation or the world at large was with him or against him in his decisions.

The White House seemed to have been taken hostage by an extreme right wing agenda, one that rejected climate change as a hoax perpetrated by China. Trump just wanted to “Make America Great Again” even if it was at the cost of making the rest of the world miserable.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

13 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

16 hours ago, 12:56pm CDT

Draper&#039;s Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

Draper's Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

19 hours ago, 10:15am CDT

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

21 hours ago, 8:10am CDT

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

3 minutes ago

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

13 hours ago, 3:34pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

15 hours ago, 2:02pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

Nintendo Switch Stock Tracking Report for June 1

15 hours ago, 1:44pm CDT

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

15 hours ago, 1:35pm CDT

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

Is The New Pokemon Mobile Game a Disappointment?

18 hours ago, 10:46am CDT

PS4 Slim 1TB Gold Console is Coming Before E3 2017

Gold PS4 Slim Coming for $249 on June 9

19 hours ago, 9:57am CDT

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

E3 2017 Coming Live on Twitch

20 hours ago, 8:46am CDT

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Console is Custom Too

20 hours ago, 8:33am CDT

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

App Store Generated $70 Billion for Developers

21 hours ago, 8:04am CDT

World&#039;s Largest Plane Rolls Out for Testing

World's Largest Plane Rolls Out for Testing

21 hours ago, 7:45am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

Nintendo Switch is Playable after 1,000 feet Drop

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

WWDC 2017 Could be Huge

 
Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Nintendo Switch: The Tracker App Had Its First Big Run

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon

Lego Nasa Apollo Saturn V Set in Stock on Amazon




Latest Science News

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

13 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

Giant Antarctica Iceberg is on the Verge of Breaking off

16 hours ago, 12:56pm CDT

Draper&#039;s Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

Draper's Cyborg DragonflEye Drone Takes Flight

19 hours ago, 10:15am CDT

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

Halos on Mars Suggest Liquid Water Flowed on Planet for a Long Time

21 hours ago, 8:10am CDT

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

3 minutes ago

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

Tree Climbing Goats are Benefiting Trees in an Unusual Way

13 hours ago, 3:49pm CDT

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

What are the Best Fidget Spinner Tricks?

13 hours ago, 3:34pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Available for Purchase at GameStop in Five New Bundles

15 hours ago, 2:02pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook