Apple Obsoletes Several MacBooks and iPhone 3GS June 30

Apple is set to make several products obsolete at the end of June and once those products are obsolete, there will be no more repair support at Apple Stores and authorized partners. That means your obsolete devices are effectively unrepairable. 9to5Mac was able to get hands on an internal document outlining specifically what products will be moved to obsolete status come June 30.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con in Stock Online

The change will affect the 11-inch mid-2011 MacBook Air and the 13-inch mid-2011 MacBook Air. There are three MacBook Pro models that are moving to obsolete status as well. Those machines include the late 2011 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch models. The 17-inch mid 2009 MacBook Pro will also be turned obsolete.

If you own a first generation AirPort Express 802.11n device it will be moved to obsolete as well. This is the version of the AirPort that was introduced in 2008 and uses the wall socket design. If you are still using an iPhone 3GS in 16GB or 32GB flavors, those smartphones are also moving to obsolete.

If you own any of these devices and still use them, you will have to seek repairs through unofficial channels if you need them fixed after the end of the month. This means if you own one of these devices and need a repair, you have a few more weeks to get them done before things get much harder. Interestingly Apple calls some of the obsolete products vintage.