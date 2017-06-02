Nintendo Switch Online Service Launches in 2018 for $20 a Year

Nintendo has announced some pricing details on the online service that will go with the Switch console and is set to launch in 2018. An exact launch date in 2018 hasn't been given at this time. What we do know is that you will be able to get a year of online gaming for the Switch for $20.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

If you want a shorter term, a month will sell for $4 and a 3-month online subscription will go for $8. There is a catch with the Switch online service in the fact that it will not offer some of the basics you are used to from services like the PlayStation Network or Xbox Live.

There will be no baked in voice chat with the switch online service and no lobby functionality. To chat with friends or hang out in lobbies, you will need to download and run an app on your smartphone. Nintendo says that app will launch this summer in a free limited version. That implies that a paid premium version will be offered as well.

Nintendo said, "Our new dedicated smart device app will connect to Nintendo Switch and let you invite friends to play online, set play appointments, and chat with friends during online matches in compatible games─all from your smart device."

Originally Nintendo had said that online subscribers would get access to a different classic game each month, but that has changed. Your paid subscription will get you ongoing access to an entire library of games. Those titles include classics like Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario. The library will include NES games and while Super NES games will be under consideration, Nintendo didn't announce any reports Kotaku. There is no mention of Gamecube games.