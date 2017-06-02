 
 

Nintendo Switch Online Services Are Free Until 2018

Posted: Jun 2 2017, 5:40am CDT

 

Nintendo Switch Online Services are Free until 2018
Nintendo Switch Online Service is Coming in 2018 for $20 per Year. Apparently, Nintendo’s Switch platform includes on board it a library of classic games which are worth a $20 annual subscription.

Nintendo’s Switch online service costs approximately $20 per year. It will begin transmissions starting from next year. Till then, the gamers can play as many video games in its repertoire as they want to free of cost.

Also a monthly subscription could be yours for a measly $4 and a three month subscription could be yours for $8. A 12 month subscription of Nintendo Switch online service would be for $20.

According to Kotaku, voice chat and online lobby features won’t be available though.  Rather, gamers will have to utilize these features through a smartphone app that Nintendo will launch this summer. This will allow gamers to bring their friends online with them and decide play deadlines.

Also they can chat with their friends in the breaks between their gaming activities. The app will arrive in the summer of 2017.

Among some of the games may be included: Super Marios Bros. 3, Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario. While Nintendo had said that a different game will be introduced on the platform each week, it seems to have reneged on that promise.  

The new update says that there will be unlimited games to play for gamers, but they will have to seek out a subscription. The library will include NES games.

According to IGN, the Super NES games are an exception that is still being considered by Nintendo. Many things are still being kept under wraps by Nintendo. According to Polygon, the selection of games for the library is simply world class.

Nintendo was a well-known name in the 80s with its video games such as the Donkey Kong Series. It still has quite a reputation these days as a game maker that provides tons of entertainment for gamers of every hue.

