Gravitational Waves Detected Third Time

In January of this year, scientists observed gravitational waves which are basically disturbances in the space-time continuum. The LIGO detector along with some help from Virgo brought this phenomenon into prominence. It was named GW170104. Yesterday a report on this matter was issued by physicists. The discovery holds a number of implications for physics and the current model of the universe as we know it.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Gravitational waves have within them information regarding their basic genesis. Also the nature of the gravitational force could be better understood via their proper study. The physicists who were present on the LIGO and Virgo teams concluded with the thesis that the merger of two black holes in the distant pavilions of deep space had led to the third merger that resulted in the current burst of gravitational waves. The first two black holes were 36 and 29 times as massive as our sun each. The black holes of the second event were on the contrary 14 and eight times as large as our sun. As for the third merger, it consisted of black holes that were 31 and 19 times as humongous as our sun.

The production of a black hole that is 49 times as large as our sun has been the final result of all these clashes and crashes between black holes. This is a virtual modeling of black holes. One of the black holes may be spinning in a cycle that is in the opposing direction to the main drift. These are basically binary black holes we are talking about. The merger actually took place 3 billion years ago on the cosmic scale and its detection today is a long time after the occurrence.

The cosmos is showing its true colors thanks to these discoveries. The space-time warps that took place have increased our knowledge and understanding of the otherwise mysterious universe.

According to BBC, the energy expenditure involves in all this is simply mindboggling in its intensity. This has been a major discovery for this century and hopefully there will be many more to follow. Einstein’s theories are being proved right by these observations in astronomy.

According to Space, the ripples in space-time show that not only is the universe strange, but that it is stranger than we can imagine it to be. For now at least it seems that Einstein was spot on about the way the cosmos works. He used to say in his times that the most incomprehensible thing about the universe is that it is comprehensible.