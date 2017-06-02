 
 

Apple To Use Intel Chips Instead Of Qualcomm For IPhone 8

Posted: Jun 2 2017, 10:17am CDT

 

Apple to Use Intel Chips Instead of Qualcomm for iPhone 8
  • Apple to Ramp Up its Intel Modem Utilization for the Upcoming iPhone 8
 

It seems to be the case that Apple is about to ramp up its Intel modem utilization for the upcoming iPhone 8.

Intel played its part in the supply chain for chips for Apple’s iPhone 7 last year. This was upto a quota amounting to 30% of the total requirements. This year however, this proportion has shifted to a whopping 50% for the new iPhones.

According to a report by DigitTimes, yet there lie more surprises in store. In 2018, thus number could climb to 70%. That is because Apple and Qualcomm are adamant in their opposition to each other. They are locked in rivalry.  

When Apple Inc. began employing Intel’s chips in 2016, the intricate pieces were found in GSM-based phones for AT&T and T-Mobile. This was because Intel didn’t have CDMA-friendly technology for Sprint and Verizon. T

he shocking discovery that was made was that Apple was curtailing the performativity of Qualcomm chips due to the low peak bandwidth of Intel’s chips.

Ever since than though, Intel has introduced its XMM 7560 LTE modem. This is CDMA-compatible and can rise to gigabit speediness. The chip will be a part of the upcoming iPhone 8 and the iPhones 7s and 7s Plus. 

The lawsuit filed against Qualcomm by Apple has the two firms at loggerheads with each other. Apple has accused Qualcomm for its high-handedness and monopolistic policies.

Qualcomm was apparently holding back $1 billion which it owed Apple in the form of rebates. Qualcomm meanwhile fought back tooth and nail for its rights.

This litigation has taken up so much time and space that it has disturbed the production schedules that Apple had in mind for its iPhones.

Some transformations will be taking place and only then will the iPhone 8 be launched later on this year. Till then it is in the best interests of the consumer base to keep its fingers crossed for the iPhone 8 which will be coming to Apple stores soon.

