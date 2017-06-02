E3 2017: Xbox Survey Refers Nintendo SNES Classic Edition

 
 

Posted: Jun 2 2017, 10:26am CDT | by , in News | E3

 

  • Xbox E3 Survey Goes Over Questions About Nintendo Switch and Hints at SNES Classic Edition

Xbox conducted a survey recently to find out gamers preferences about E3 2017, Nintendo Switch and even a hint at SNES Classic Edition

Microsoft cannot deny that Nintendo Switch is the top selling gaming brand currently. The new gaming console has sold record units since its release only a few months ago.

Not only that, the games for Nintendo Switch have also came out to top the bestselling charts. Under those circumstances, their competitors will have to consider how to make their products better. 

Well, the recent survey that Microsoft conducted on the Xbox Live Rewards forum seemed like a step towards understanding all that. The survey looked like it was meant to ask the gamers about their opinions about the Nintendo Switch, according to Eurogamer.

They were queried about the most and least appealing features of Nintendo Switch respectively. The most appealing features were shortlisted and included, price, games catalog, controller, portability, local multiplayer, and a MicroSD support.

The least appealing features that were listed included, price, game catalogue, absence of backwards compatibility, controller, battery life, anemic internal memory of 32GB, lack of availability, and no VR support.

Looked like Microsoft was testing its own target list with the gamers for Nintendo Switch. This has led many gamers to speculate whether Microsoft will be incorporating all the features in their next Xbox edition. With Xbox Scorpio being the big E3 news, it seems that the gamers will have to wait. 

Another question that rattled almost all gamers was about the SNES Classic Edition. As we all remember that Nintendo announced to discontinue the marketing of NES Mini last year.

Disappointed fans were in hopes of getting a netter and upgraded version of NES Mini. No clues about the hardware has been given be Nintendo. They have just promised gamers that this year’s E3 press conference would be a blast. Microsoft seems to have missed the privacy memo.

In a question about fan’s excitement about the coming products on E3, the list included the ”SNES Classic Edition”. The fans were supposed to rate their excitement about the launch of the products.

Microsoft, whether intentionally or unintentionally, have revealed that Nintendo might be launching SNES Classic Edition. Fans are excited. Some are predicting that the super gaming console might even hit markets by this Christmas.

